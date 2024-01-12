February 2024 Issue!

12 Jan February 2024 Issue!

Features Sneak Peek!

Go Time!

It’s Go Time! We’re proud to feature 34-Time All-American and NCAA legend Trinity Thomas on the cover of the February 2024 issue! As she prepares to make her debut at the Winter Cup next month, Trinity sat down with Inside Gymnastics to discuss her first National Team Camp in four years, balancing student coaching with school and training, upgrades, goals for this year, and more! Plus! We’ll reveal all of our Readers’ Choice Winners, take a look at all of the Team USA Paris contenders, go in-depth with the Men’s College Gymnastics Association, look back at the Mean Girls Super 16, and dive into Maggie Nichols’ book Unstoppable!

With Gratitude, Trinity Thomas Takes on 2024

January 1, 2024. Significant in the mind of every athlete striving for the 2024 Olympic Games. Symbolic, storied, and certain to bring the highest of expectations, excitement and pressure to the forefront, there’s nothing like the interminable momentum, motion and emotion of an Olympic Year. For Trinity Thomas, it’s been a lifetime of waiting for the opportunity to fulfill her dream. It’s a story of perseverance and inspiration with remaining headlines yet to be written. And that’s exactly how she wants it.

Six months ago Thomas made it official. Back to the gym and back to Elite gymnastics with competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials and Paris 2024 her ultimate goals. The 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion, 34-time NCAA All-American, and NCAA Career 10.0 co-leader (28) for the University of Florida announced her Elite comeback exclusively with Inside Gymnastics, sparking a whirlwind of excitement across media channels and social media from the Olympic Channel to Sports Center and platforms around the world. 

“There is one more dream that I’ve always had,” Thomas told us while seated center floor at the Gators’ training facility inside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, the spark in her eyes evident as she shared her news. “And it’s been cut short a couple of times. I’m glad that I get the opportunity to come back to Elite gymnastics with my eyes set on Paris 2024.”

Returning to the Elite stage and striving for the Olympic Games has been a long time in the making for Thomas and she’s proven time and time again how to turn moments of adversity into moments of incredible triumph and rise to record-setting achievements in the sport. Ultimately it’s her dedication, mental strength, and heart for gymnastics that shines through and has helped make the path to Paris possible for her. 

With her sights now set on making her competitive return in February at the 2024 Winter Cup in Louisville, Thomas is excited about finally returning to the floor, striving for a dream she’s ready to fulfill.

“I thought I was going to be done after my five years in college. They were honestly the best five years of my life. I learned so much about myself and I have grown so much. I decided that, ‘hey, I’ve still got fuel in the tank, and we’re going to figure out what’s left for me to do. What else can I push myself?’ Just pushing the limits and seeing where it takes me.”

Look for the full story on Trinity’s incredible journey as our spotlight feature in our 2024 February Issue!

Storylines!

2023 Readers’ Choice Winners Revealed!

Unstoppable! Maggie Nichols’ Journey

On a Mission – An in-depth look at the Men’s College Gymnastics Association and why it matters

What Happens In Vegas! A look back at the Mean Girls Super 16

And so much more!

Plus!

+ All of our regular features including:

  • Inside Buzz
  • Chalking Up 
  • Breaking Down the Code 
  • People, Places and Faces
  • Shannon Says
  • My Gymnastics Journal!
  • Industry Insider
  • & More!!!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

