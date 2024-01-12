12 Jan February 2024 Issue!
Features Sneak Peek!
Go Time!
It’s Go Time! We’re proud to feature 34-Time All-American and NCAA legend Trinity Thomas on the cover of the February 2024 issue! As she prepares to make her debut at the Winter Cup next month, Trinity sat down with Inside Gymnastics to discuss her first National Team Camp in four years, balancing student coaching with school and training, upgrades, goals for this year, and more! Plus! We’ll reveal all of our Readers’ Choice Winners, take a look at all of the Team USA Paris contenders, go in-depth with the Men’s College Gymnastics Association, look back at the Mean Girls Super 16, and dive into Maggie Nichols’ book Unstoppable!
Look for the full story on Trinity’s incredible journey as our spotlight feature in our 2024 February Issue!
Storylines!
2023 Readers’ Choice Winners Revealed!
Unstoppable! Maggie Nichols’ Journey
On a Mission – An in-depth look at the Men’s College Gymnastics Association and why it matters
What Happens In Vegas! A look back at the Mean Girls Super 16
And so much more!
Plus!
+ All of our regular features including:
- Inside Buzz
- Chalking Up
- Breaking Down the Code
- People, Places and Faces
- Shannon Says
- My Gymnastics Journal!
- Industry Insider
- & More!!!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
