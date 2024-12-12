December 2024 Issue! Our Friend STEVE!

2024 has been one of the most epic years ever for the sport of gymnastics. The year kicked off with a thrilling NCAA season that saw record viewership on television, unprecedented exposure and interaction on social media and sold-out arenas coast to coast. Before we had a chance to catch our collective breath from that excitement, it was on to the qualification process for the 2024 Olympic Games. It brought many unexpected twists and turns, including some very unfortunate injuries and heartbreaks along the way. Ultimately, some absolutely stacked teams of talent and personality prevailed around the globe.

Team USA was at the head of the class heading into Paris, headlined by two Olympic Champions. Each member of that team had tremendous talent and a unique backstory that was so compelling, the public could not help but feel connected. USA re-ascended to the top of the podium for gold in the team competition and established themselves as one of the most formidable teams of all time. And we were blessed to witness the greatness of Simone Biles, the best to ever take to the stage, competing skills – like the Yurchenko double pike – that were once unimaginable. The Games left us with so many indelible moments that will not only be memorable, but are already inspiring future generations. From Rebeca Andrade becoming Brazil’s most decorated Olympic athlete to pommel horse hero Stephen Nedoroscik becoming the most-memable and memorable star of Paris, history was made and hearts were moved.

Before our Team left to cover the Games in Paris, we had a discussion about what an incredible time we were witnessing in the sport and how we wanted to be intentional in our effort to be ‘present’ throughout the Games. We would go above and beyond, working around the clock to provide the absolute best coverage of the Games for our readers and followers, as we always do. But we would also be cognizant to enjoy the moment, soak in the atmosphere and enjoy and appreciate the brilliant display of gymnastics we were fortunate to cover.

If I’m being honest, several of the high-profile events we’ve been fortunate to cover through the years — from World Championships to Olympic Games — became a blur in my mind because of the fast-paced nature of going 24/7 at an event, working to deliver the absolute best for Inside Nation, that I’ve forgotten to go that extra step of appreciating and soaking in the moment. In recent years, I’ve realized that with a simple mindset shift of intention and focus on being present, it doesn’t have to be an either/or situation. It can be both.

My holiday wish for all is that we take more time in our lives to be present, enjoy the moment, appreciate all that we’re experiencing and those we’re fortunate to experience it with. More than ever, I’m thankful for our incredible team, the beautiful sport and the inspiring people whose journeys we’re able to share with so many. Cheers to a beautiful holiday season and a fulfilling 2025 ahead. All the best to you and yours!

Christopher Korotky