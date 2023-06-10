The Road To Paris Kicks Into High Gear!

Celebrating one year out from Paris, our July/August issue features the storylines we’ll be following most as we head into the U.S. Classic, U.S. Championships and 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium!

Is it Shilese Jones’ time to take the title? Will Konnor McClain, who relocated to Pacific Reign in April, overcome a tough year of injuries to defend the All-Around crown she captured in 2022? Will we see Suni Lee back on the floor? Will Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Leanne Wong carry their NCAA momentum to San Jose? Is Tiana Sumanasekera ready to take on the Senior competition and stamp herself an Olympic contender? Will a long-anticipated NCAA-Elite comeback shake up the field entirely? Will Simone make it official? So many storylines, so little time until Paris.

Plus! With Brody Malone out with injury, will Fred Richard and Asher Hong be the ones to watch? Or will Yul Moldauer continue his forward-momentum and 2023 success to take back the title he won back in 2017?

For these athletes, the time to make their case for the Games starts now! We can’t wait to watch it all play out in San Jose!

+ Who will grace the cover? Check back often for the reveal!