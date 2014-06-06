24 Jul The Skye’s The Limit! Inside Gymnastics Volume 4 Issue Preview
Features Sneak Peek!
Volume 3 of Inside Gymnastics magazine stars Skye Blakely
The Skye’s The Limit!
Volume 4 of Inside Gymnastics magazine features our in-depth cover story on 3-time World team member and 2-time World team gold medalist Skye Blakely!
Plus! Hear from Patty Hoopes about his 2026 goals, and check out our “Must Watch” list for the upcoming 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships (and beyond!) as the road to LA28 heats up.
The issue also spotlights our 2026 Lovely Leo & Apparel Challenge which features epic looks for 2026! We also checked in with Mag 7 members Dominique Dawes about her all-new Ninja gyms, and Shannon Miller about what the team’s 30th Anniversary means to her. You’ll also see all of your favorites including Inside Buzz, Picture Perfect, Chalking Up, and In the Know by John Roethlisberger.
PUBLISHER’S PAGE
FROM CHRISTOPHER KOROTKY PRESIDENT AND PUBLISHER
Drive to Los Angeles 2028 Shifts Into High Gear!
We may only be at the midpoint of this Quad, but excitement for the next Olympic Games is already reaching a fever pitch. I can’t remember another Games generating as much anticipation this far in advance as LA28—and that’s fantastic news for gymnastics, a sport that will undoubtedly once again play a marquee role on sport’s biggest stage. There’s something about the Olympic Games that’s nearly impossible to put into words. The world’s greatest athletes competing under the brightest lights. A global community coming together in one city to celebrate sport, excellence, and the human spirit. If this year’s World Cup reminded us of that magic, LA28 promises to elevate it even further. It has all the makings to become one of the most memorable and unique Games in history.
When it comes to stars and storylines, this journey has already been nothing short of captivating. Jade Carey and Katelyn Ohashi competing at the same event certainly wasn’t on anyone’s 2026 bingo card! And if the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that there will be plenty more surprises, twists and turns, and unforgettable moments on the road to Los Angeles.
We’re witnessing a remarkable era in gymnastics—one in which athletes are redefining longevity and pursuing their passion on their own terms. It’s an exciting evolution for the sport, and we’re honored to share these stories with you in the pages of Inside Gymnastics and across all of our platforms, including our brand new YouTube channel. We hope you’ll join us at YouTube.com/@InsideGymnastics as we continue to celebrate the athletes, moments, and milestones shaping this Olympic cycle.
2026 Lovely Leo & Apparel Challenge
In this issue, we’re also proud to present our annual Lovely Leo & Apparel Challenge, where leading apparel manufacturers from around the globe create custom leotard couture inspired by the Inside Gymnastics brand. The creativity, craftsmanship, and artistry on display this year are absolutely remarkable! A heartfelt thank you to every company that participated. Your passion and innovation continue to push the sport forward, and we’re thrilled to showcase your stunning designs in these pages. Enjoy this issue, and we’d love for you to continue the conversation with us on Instagram @InsideGym. Thank you for being part of our incredible community!
FROM CHRISTY SANDMAIER, VICE PRESIDENT AND CO-PUBLISHER
We Salute You, Skye!
Stars aligning. At the 2024 Olympic Trials, Skye Blakely saluted the crowd on the final day of competition through tears to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd in Minneapolis. Those tears should have been tears of celebration at a lifelong dream come true. Instead, they were tears of pain, as she tried to smile through the emotional and physical pain of an injury that told the story of a dream unfilled. Coming off a silver-medal-finish and the meet of her life at the 2024 U.S. Championships, Skye was as much of a lock to make the 2024 Paris team as anyone. Instead, she watched from the sidelines as the team was announced. Arriving at the University of Florida, she was determined to move forward, to be better than before. And she is. Chatting with Skye in June, it was beautiful to hear how she’s doing gymnastics for herself, and navigating the Elite and NCAA stage. We’re so excited to see where her journey to LA28 leads.
We salute you, Skye, for all you’ve given to the sport, and for everything that’s yet to come for you.
COVER STORY PREVIEW!
Team USA’s Skye Blakely is the definition of perseverance.
She’s been one of the biggest stars in the U.S. since making her senior debut in 2021. That summer, she finished seventh at the U.S. Championships, securing her spot to compete at the 2021 Olympic Trials. Unfortunately, Blakely was injured on vault just prior to the start of the competition, forcing her to withdraw from the event. The injury set Blakely’s sights directly on the next Olympic cycle, and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Blakely was a mainstay for Team USA leading up to Paris, helping the U.S. to team golds at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. On a mission in 2024, she was on the verge of achieving her biggest dream. She arrived at the Xfinity U.S. Championships ready to make a statement. She made that statement and more, rising to the All-Around silver medal behind Simone Biles, and winning medals on vault, bars, and beam. “I think that’s the best I have ever felt in my career,” Blakely told Inside Gymnastics in May of 2025. “In the years to come I want to be able to compete that freely again and be happy and enjoy competing like I did in that moment.”
Blakely entered the 2024 Olympic Trials ready to punch her ticket to Paris, but an Achilles tear after one short landing on floor during podium training put an end to her Paris Olympic dream, leaving her in the exact same situation she was in 2021—emotional, disappointed, but not ready to back down. Immediately, she set her eyes on an Elite gymnastics return, targeting LA28. “Definitely wanting to try again, that’s where my heart is,” Blakely said about the 2028 Olympics.
THE LINEUP
26 Halfway To LA28, The Field Heats Up
By Christy Sandmaier and Nate Salsman
Your 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships All-Access Pass
34 The Skye’s The Limit
By Nate Salsman
Skye Blakely’s heart is on LA28. In the special cover feature, she took us inside her journey from 2024 to now.
37 “I Want To Win.” Patty Hoopes Targets Gold
By Nate Salsman
Team USA’s current pommel horse king, Patty Hoopes, is ready to win big in 2026.
39 Dominique Dawes Academy Changes The Conversation
By Christy Sandmaier
Olympic Champion Dominique Dawes is opening gyms all across the country, combining gymnastics and Ninja, and doing things differently
+ All of our regular features including:
- BONUS Inside Buzz Featuring Suni Lee and Katelyn Ohashi
- Chalking Up
- People, Places and Faces
- Picture Perfect
- Shannon Says
- In The Know With John Roethlisberger
- Industry Insider
Photos by Lloyd Smith
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