The Skye’s The Limit! Inside Gymnastics Volume 4 Issue Preview

Volume 3 of Inside Gymnastics magazine stars Skye Blakely

The Skye’s The Limit!

Volume 4 of Inside Gymnastics magazine features our in-depth cover story on 3-time World team member and 2-time World team gold medalist Skye Blakely!

Plus! Hear from Patty Hoopes about his 2026 goals, and check out our “Must Watch” list for the upcoming 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships (and beyond!) as the road to LA28 heats up.

The issue also spotlights our 2026 Lovely Leo & Apparel Challenge which features epic looks for 2026! We also checked in with Mag 7 members Dominique Dawes about her all-new Ninja gyms, and Shannon Miller about what the team’s 30th Anniversary means to her. You’ll also see all of your favorites including Inside Buzz, Picture Perfect, Chalking Up, and In the Know by John Roethlisberger.

Check it all out RIGHT HERE!

PUBLISHER’S PAGE

FROM CHRISTOPHER KOROTKY PRESIDENT AND PUBLISHER

Drive to Los Angeles 2028 Shifts Into High Gear!

We may only be at the midpoint of this Quad, but excitement for the next Olympic Games is already reaching a fever pitch. I can’t remember another Games generating as much anticipation this far in advance as LA28—and that’s fantastic news for gymnastics, a sport that will undoubtedly once again play a marquee role on sport’s biggest stage. There’s something about the Olympic Games that’s nearly impossible to put into words. The world’s greatest athletes competing under the brightest lights. A global community coming together in one city to celebrate sport, excellence, and the human spirit. If this year’s World Cup reminded us of that magic, LA28 promises to elevate it even further. It has all the makings to become one of the most memorable and unique Games in history.

When it comes to stars and storylines, this journey has already been nothing short of captivating. Jade Carey and Katelyn Ohashi competing at the same event certainly wasn’t on anyone’s 2026 bingo card! And if the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that there will be plenty more surprises, twists and turns, and unforgettable moments on the road to Los Angeles.

We’re witnessing a remarkable era in gymnastics—one in which athletes are redefining longevity and pursuing their passion on their own terms. It’s an exciting evolution for the sport, and we’re honored to share these stories with you in the pages of Inside Gymnastics and across all of our platforms, including our brand new YouTube channel. We hope you’ll join us at YouTube.com/@InsideGymnastics as we continue to celebrate the athletes, moments, and milestones shaping this Olympic cycle.

2026 Lovely Leo & Apparel Challenge

In this issue, we’re also proud to present our annual Lovely Leo & Apparel Challenge, where leading apparel manufacturers from around the globe create custom leotard couture inspired by the Inside Gymnastics brand. The creativity, craftsmanship, and artistry on display this year are absolutely remarkable! A heartfelt thank you to every company that participated. Your passion and innovation continue to push the sport forward, and we’re thrilled to showcase your stunning designs in these pages. Enjoy this issue, and we’d love for you to continue the conversation with us on Instagram @InsideGym. Thank you for being part of our incredible community!