A Star Rises: Danila Leykin Shines In 2026

AN EPIC EVO-LUTION

Inside Gymnastics went in-depth with EVO Executive Director Kevin Mazeika and interviewed eight senior athletes in our April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine for this very special behind-the-scenes look. You can see more with all of them on InsideGym.com, across our social media @InsideGym and on our Inside Gymnastics YouTube channel.

First Up!

From Louisville, to Vegas, to Germany, 2026 has been jam-packed for Team USA’s Danila Leykin. Through his busy traveling and training schedule, he was able to find time to talk with Inside Gymnastics about everything 2026 and beyond. Like his personality, Leykin’s gymnastics is fun, exciting, and show-stopping. When he’s not representing Team USA, you can find him training massive upgrades such as never before seen combinations on high bar. Whether it is in the gym or on the world stage, Leykin is every teammate’s biggest supporter. If he is not in the gym, he is probably catching a wave surfing, and spending time with friends and family. Most importantly, Leykin is grateful for everything the year has brought him already, and is ready to continue leveling up!

A Star From The Start

At just 18 years-old, Danila Leykin has proven that he can hang among the greatest gymnasts in the world. Leykin was a high-level junior gymnast, placing second in the All-Around at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Championships before moving to the senior level in 2025, where he finished in the top 10 in the All-Around at the Xfinity U.S. Championships. His high bar routine from day 2 of competition was a standout, and immediately showcased why he’s one to watch. His reaction to his perfect double twisting-double layout dismount is etched in my brain, and it launched him straight towards success. At the end of 2025, he competed at the World Junior Championships in Manila, Philippines, winning silver on high bar, along with a bronze on parallel bars as part of Team USA.

2026 started huge for Leykin, who began his year at Winter Cup and won high bar, guaranteeing his spot to represent Team USA at the American Cup in Vegas, and the DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Germany. In Vegas, Leykin was joined by Olympians Asher Hong, Yul Moldauer, Hezly Rivera, as well as fellow rising star, Charleigh Bullock, and Claire Pease. The squad finished with the silver medal, highlighted by Leykin’s 14.000 on parallel bars. “Their energy is fantastic,” Leykin said about his American Cup teammates. “I can come up to them and I feel I can ask them anything, if I’m worried about just really anything at all, because they’re so experienced, I can go to them and ask, and they’ll give me the right answer.”

As Leykin describes it, the event was “pure chaos.” 2026 marked the return of the American Cup for the first time since 2026, and introduced a brand new mixed team format. The competition forced athletes and delegations to be creative and strategic, and is serving as a tester when the event makes its Olympic debut in 2028.

“You know what you’re doing in the first round, and then from there, you have no clue what’s going on next,” Leykin said. “It is go with the flow. It’s chaos, but it’s so much fun.” The squad left with a silver medal and most importantly with lifelong memories and experience.

“Extremely proud of this team and so, so blessed and grateful to be a part of it and share this experience with such amazing people,” Leykin said on Instagram following the competition. “Huge thank you to my coaches and teammates. Thank you USA Gymnastics and everyone behind the scenes for making this possible, and thank you to everyone for the support!”