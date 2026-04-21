21 Apr A Star Rises: Danila Leykin Shines In 2026
AN EPIC EVO-LUTION
Inside Gymnastics went in-depth with EVO Executive Director Kevin Mazeika and interviewed eight senior athletes in our April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine for this very special behind-the-scenes look. You can see more with all of them on InsideGym.com, across our social media @InsideGym and on our Inside Gymnastics YouTube channel.
First Up!
From Louisville, to Vegas, to Germany, 2026 has been jam-packed for Team USA’s Danila Leykin. Through his busy traveling and training schedule, he was able to find time to talk with Inside Gymnastics about everything 2026 and beyond. Like his personality, Leykin’s gymnastics is fun, exciting, and show-stopping. When he’s not representing Team USA, you can find him training massive upgrades such as never before seen combinations on high bar. Whether it is in the gym or on the world stage, Leykin is every teammate’s biggest supporter. If he is not in the gym, he is probably catching a wave surfing, and spending time with friends and family. Most importantly, Leykin is grateful for everything the year has brought him already, and is ready to continue leveling up!
A Star From The Start
At just 18 years-old, Danila Leykin has proven that he can hang among the greatest gymnasts in the world. Leykin was a high-level junior gymnast, placing second in the All-Around at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Championships before moving to the senior level in 2025, where he finished in the top 10 in the All-Around at the Xfinity U.S. Championships. His high bar routine from day 2 of competition was a standout, and immediately showcased why he’s one to watch. His reaction to his perfect double twisting-double layout dismount is etched in my brain, and it launched him straight towards success. At the end of 2025, he competed at the World Junior Championships in Manila, Philippines, winning silver on high bar, along with a bronze on parallel bars as part of Team USA.
2026 started huge for Leykin, who began his year at Winter Cup and won high bar, guaranteeing his spot to represent Team USA at the American Cup in Vegas, and the DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Germany. In Vegas, Leykin was joined by Olympians Asher Hong, Yul Moldauer, Hezly Rivera, as well as fellow rising star, Charleigh Bullock, and Claire Pease. The squad finished with the silver medal, highlighted by Leykin’s 14.000 on parallel bars. “Their energy is fantastic,” Leykin said about his American Cup teammates. “I can come up to them and I feel I can ask them anything, if I’m worried about just really anything at all, because they’re so experienced, I can go to them and ask, and they’ll give me the right answer.”
As Leykin describes it, the event was “pure chaos.” 2026 marked the return of the American Cup for the first time since 2026, and introduced a brand new mixed team format. The competition forced athletes and delegations to be creative and strategic, and is serving as a tester when the event makes its Olympic debut in 2028.
“You know what you’re doing in the first round, and then from there, you have no clue what’s going on next,” Leykin said. “It is go with the flow. It’s chaos, but it’s so much fun.” The squad left with a silver medal and most importantly with lifelong memories and experience.
“Extremely proud of this team and so, so blessed and grateful to be a part of it and share this experience with such amazing people,” Leykin said on Instagram following the competition. “Huge thank you to my coaches and teammates. Thank you USA Gymnastics and everyone behind the scenes for making this possible, and thank you to everyone for the support!”
Making His Mark
Training at EVO is a dream come true for Leykin. Everyday he has the opportunity to be coached by three-time Olympian, Sam Mikulak, Leykin’s idol growing up. “His knowledge of gymnastics and his experience from all the competitions, it feels really good to have someone like him to be able to go and talk to when you’re growing in your career,” Leykin said.
It’s the support he receives from his coaches and teammates on a daily basis that pushes him through difficult times. In 2025, Leykin faced a major growth spurt, making it challenging to keep up with his gymnastics. “It got really hard for me, and it was just important to take my time with things and let my body grow. Once we figured out how to train through the growth spurt and not hurt myself and not destroy my body, it got easier.”
Leykin’s hard work immediately paid off. When he entered 2026, he was unsure if he wanted begin his season at Winter Cup, after conversations with his teammates and coaches, he decided to give it a go. “You should try and go make American Cup,” his teammates told him.
Mission accomplished. “I got to the meet with the mindset that this is just bonus for me. Let’s just have fun,” Leykin said.
His EVO teammates keep him motivated everyday in the gym. From watching Donnell Whittenburg on rings, to Kameron Nelson performing triple backs on floor, they show him that no skill is out of the realm of possibility. “At first you see it, and you’re like, ‘that’s impossible. How do they do it?’ But then you see them doing all the reps and all the work that they put towards it,’ Leykin said. “And you’re like holy crap, this is possible, we just need to work. It’s so motivating.”
The environment inside EVO on a daily basis is striking, while the athletes push each other with their incredible skills, they are also outstanding teammates who are constantly there for one another. Leykin calls Shane Wiskus his therapist, someone he can turn to in any situation.
“Dani is a gamer,” said U.S. and EVO teammate Kameron Nelson. “He is so quick and smart for his age. I don’t know how he does it, honestly. Going to his first senior competition, and being the American Cup is a lot of pressure to have on yourself. I think he carries himself very well, especially in competition. He’s a gamer, so I think he’s awesome.”
Hitting The Waves
Leykin has made major waves throughout 2026. Following his appearance at the American Cup, he competed at the DTB Team Pokal Cup in Germany where he helped Team USA to gold. When Leykin is not making noise through his exceptional gymnastics, you can catch him taking a breather in the Sarasota sun and catching some waves surfing. When he needs to clear his mind, surfing does the trick.
“Surfing is so hard,” Leykin said. “But it’s like therapy for me. I’ll be having a hard week, and I’m like, oh, ‘but the waves, the waves are good this weekend,’ and I have some fun.”
The goal for Team USA at the LA 2028 Olympics has been echoed by every single gymnast on the road to LA: win team gold. Leykin is excited and motivated to be a part of this group and hopes to be a member of the eventual team.
“For a long time, I feel like for the U.S. team, gold wasn’t mainly in the picture as much. Now getting closer to LA 2028 and coming off of the bronze in 2024, it feels like it’s possible. I think everybody is so motivated, and that motivation drives everybody around to be even more motivated,” Leykin said. Before ramping up for the 2026 U.S. Championships in Phoenix, AZ in August, he’ll take some time away from competitions. Expect him to be pushing for upgrades on every event as August nears.
Leykin is just getting his career started, and fans can be ready to see him on the path to LA and beyond. “If you asked me a year ago, I’d said I wouldn’t survive until like 2030!, “Now that I’m getting the hang of it with my body, I would really hope to go through 2032 and I would like to go through 36.”
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For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
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Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith For Gymnastics
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