As we celebrate moments and achievements past and look ahead to Paris in 2024, our team at Inside Gymnastics assembled a list of athletes we feel best exemplify aesthetic beauty with awe-inspiring skills, undisputed power, strength beyond measure, and mastery of controls in our 50 Most Artistic Class of 2023 feature. This was without question, the toughest year yet to narrow the field and we’re so excited for you to see our choices and create the conversation around them!
Gymnastics combines aesthetic beauty with awe-inspiring skills, undisputed power, strength beyond measure, and mastery of control. It’s a truly unique sport that invites the highest levels of perfection in form and execution while demonstrating unparalleled acrobatics. It combines artistry-in-motion in milliseconds and the celebration of the ultimate stuck landing. It aims for perfection – a split-second often only achieved in a silent gym absent of the bright lights of the National, World or Olympic stage.
As we celebrate moments and achievements past and look ahead to Paris in 2024, our team at Inside Gymnastics assembled a list of those athletes we feel best exemplify these special qualities in our 50 Most Artistic Class of 2023 feature. This was without question, the toughest year yet to narrow the field! Each of us, after all, are moved by different performances in different ways. From balletic styles to musical interpretation, to originality and the highest levels of difficulty, we are in awe of every athlete who strives to reach the pinnacle of their own ability.
Cirque du Soleil!
Breaking Down the Code featuring Carlos Yulo
Shannon Says with Shannon Miller
In the Know with John Roethlisberger
- Inside Buzz
- Chalking Up with Claire Gagliardi and Team TCT!
- People, Places and Faces
- Picture Perfect
- New! My Gymnastics Journal!
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin and Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics;
