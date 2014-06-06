16 Jul FREE Webinar! Jackrabbit + MetaSpheres: See What’s Possible Together
Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with MetaSpheresAI.
Jackrabbit Technologies and MetaSpheres are joining forces to help activity-center leaders connect their systems, use their information more effectively, and prepare for what’s next.
Join this week’s FREE industry webinar to see what this new partnership could make possible for your business!
Thursday, July 23, 2026
8:00 AM Pacific | 11:00 AM Eastern
There’s even more MetaSpheres momentum to celebrate!
Congratulations to Buckeye Gymnastics and the Holcomb family—winners of the first $5,000 MetaSpheres Giveaway!
Didn’t win the first $5,000 drawing? No worries – you’re still in the running! Everyone who has already started a MetaSpheres trial will be included in the next drawing. Start your free trial by August 16, and we’ll announce the next winner on August 17.
“We see the potential for MetaSpheresAI to help organize business operations, staff training, and scheduling while connecting us with valuable content from industry experts. The partnership between Jackrabbit Technologies and MetaSpheresAI will be convenient and a real time-saver!”
~ Susan Talbot Guiteras, Owner, Delaware Dynamix Gymnastics
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