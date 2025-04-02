April Anarchy: 2025 Regional Championships Preview

The biggest week of the NCAA season so far is here, Regional Championships! This week, teams will compete for the eight spots available at the 2025 NCAA National Championship! There will be four Regionals and two teams from each Regional will advance. Teams will compete through a Regional semi final where the best two teams in each semi advance to the final where the national qualifiers are decided. Here’s everything to look for and who is most likely to qualify!

Pennsylvania Regional

This Regional is shaping to be the most competitive of the four Regionals! The competition includes three highly competitive SEC teams, No. 1 LSU, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 16 Arkansas. But can No. 8 Michigan State put a stop to the SEC wave? At the Big Ten Championships they brought in a huge season high of 198.150 and could easily earn a bid to Nationals. However, I’ll be looking to Arkansas to potentially pull off the upset of the season. Due to having the lowest ranking in the SEC, the Razorbacks missed out on competing at the SEC Championships. This week of rest could be a blessing in disguise for the team led by Olympic Champion, head coach Jordyn Wieber. Arkansas is three weeks removed from their last competition, giving them time to rest and improve. Should the Razorbacks upset the Wildcats and the Spartans, it would go down in NCAA history. LSU will be looking to ease their way through, with their eyes set on their second straight National title.