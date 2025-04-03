So Far In 2025! World Cup & International Round Up

While the gymnastics world has been hyper focused on the NCAA gymnastics season, elite gymnastics is just starting to heat up in 2025! Here’s a recap of the major international assignments that have taken place so far this year!

Pommel Kings

Team USA has two pommel horse stars that have been upping their game this year! Illinois’ Brandon Dang and Air Force’s Patty Hoopes both competed at the Baku and Antalya World Cup. In Baku, the duo finished first and second, with Dang coming away with gold. In Antalya, they both finished just off the podium in the final. In college, these two are one of three athletes to break the 15-point barrier. They are certainly building momentum and will be big names in the conversation for the World Championships in the fall. The international assignments do not stop there for these pommel workers, both Dang and Hoopes will be back in action at the Cairo World Cup April 25-28 in Egypt.