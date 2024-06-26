26 Jun Hot Products at Congress 2024
Each year the gymnastics community gathers at USAG National Congress to learn about the latest and greatest the industry has to offer. From equipment and supplies to apparel and accessories, there is always something new. Take a look at just a few of the HOT products to check out while in Minneapolis this week!
Garland Activewear
Booth #525
Pretty in Paris Leo
Stop by Garland Activewear’s booth all weekend long to see all their Paris and Summer leos at booth #525!
Tumbl Trak
Booth #613
Mountain Bar System
The Mountain Bar System is designed to train basic to advanced bar shaping. A gentle sloping top mat provides an extra curve that is key to maximizing bar drills!
Champion Teamwear
Haleigh Bryant V-Neck Practice Leotard
Introducing the Haleigh Bryant Practice Leotard. Visit booth 613 to shop the limited-edition, co-branded practice leotard designed by Haleigh Bryant, 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Champion and AAI Award winner.
Mancino
Booth #513
Branding your Business with Mancino!
Let Mancino help you brand your business! Tighten your message! Impress your customers! Our in-house design and digital printing capabilities will elevate your gym to successful heights!
GK Elite
Booth #201
Red, White, and True Tank Leotard
GK is proud to be an official licensee of the U.S. Olympic Team and offer fans of all ages official Team USA leotards ahead of Paris 2024! Get yours today!
AAI
Booth #100/101
EVO®-Elite Uneven Bars
EVO-Elite Uneven Bars are the bars of 2025 Development Nationals! Train on what you will compete on – take $555 off retail. Top-of-the-line option for training or competition and gymnasts of all levels.
A-1 Awards Inc.
Booth #501
Spirit Torches
Stick your landing, ignite your spirit! Our classic & Paris Spirit Torches are back. Rep your team & customize with your logo!
Resilite Sports Products
Booth #213
Extra Wide Practice Low Beam
Resilite’s Extra Wide Practice Low Beam has a 4” strip sewn down the center to indicate the width of a real competition beam, a new firm PE core so it won’t break down, and 4” Velcro to securely anchor multiple beams end-to-end.
McKee Performance Wear
Booth #142
A New Kind of Custom Competition Leotard
Custom competition leotards, hand made in the USA with the highest quality fabrics. Head over to booth 142 to start bringing your leotard visions to life. Check out our Instagram @mckeewear.
By GMR Inc.
Booth #137
Mini Pink Floppy Mat
The Mini Pink Floppy Mat is perfect for the beam dismount punch or younger lower level gymnasts. At 23″x36″x3/4″, it is non-slip and provides outstanding ankle sting protection. FREE SHIPPING!
Plum Practicewear
Booth #701
Plum The Betsy Traditional Leotard
Oh, say, can you see yourself flipping into the spotlight in The Betsy? Flaunt your love for the red, white, and blue with a leotard that screams Uncle Sam chic.
Spieth
Booth #401
Take Selfies with Your SPIETH Shirt!
Collect your free t-shirt at the SPIETH Booth.Put the shirt on and take selfies of you enjoying Gymnastics City USA. Don’t forget to tag @spiethamerica on Instagram for a chance to win awesome prizes!
Quatro Gymnastics
Booth #129
Faith
Prepare to shine in Quatro’s Faith Leotard, featuring show stopping stonework and mesh sleeves adorned with the perfect amount of sparkle on a striking white and orange design. From $160.
Mike’s Mats
Booth #537
Spotting Blocks
Stop by booth 537 to see what sets our spotting blocks apart from the others. Made with a combination of high-quality foams to last a lifetime!
USA Competitions
Booth #800
Experience the magic of the Presidential Classic, a legendary USA Competitions event and 2025 Nastia Liukin Cup Official Invitational hosted exclusively on Disney property. Early entry pricing available now @usacompetitions
Victory Athletics
Booth #241
Victory Hipster
Build drills to skills. Encourages athletes to focus on lift before rotation. Multiple blocks accommodate heights and skill levels. Forgiving soft foam topper. Stable platform with optional Velcro to secure to the carpet.
RipGuards
Booth #128
RipGuards Hand Protection
Stop ripping your hands once and for all! RipGuards can be used under grips or on their own to protect the gymnasts’ hands from damage.
DGS Gym Supply
Booth #113
Starter Ninja Package
Get started with Ninja at your gym. This package features an 8’ x 10’ x 20’ steel rig, mats, post pads, and an assortment of obstacles!
SylviaP Sportswear
Booth #221
Congress Exclusive Leotards
Sylvia P is renowned for elegance, creativity, and being masters of innovation—our extensive range of Teamwear and Practicewear leotards are truly #LikeNoOther. Visit our booth to discover unique designs and congress-exclusive leotards, available to purchase at this event only.
Norbert’s Athletic Products, Inc.
Booth #413
Ninja Shoot Thru Combo NBC-100
Our Ninja Shoot Thru Combo combines our 3-piece Table and our Bench to create a brand-new obstacle. Updated design allows the bench and table to connect or be used separately for ultimate versatility!
OZONE Leos
Booth #421
Chalk Warrior x OZONE Exclusive National Congress Leotards
Visit the OZONE Leotards booth for exclusive Chalk Warrior x OZONE leotards! New designs drop daily at 9:00am, including a special patriotic leotard available all weekend. Don’t miss out!
3rd Level Consulting Group
Booth: #119
Business Lifecycle Services
Our ACE team of Industry Experts will help you boost profits and reduce stress. Our custom membership options, consulting and sales solutions will rapidly increase the value of your business.
Bold&Grit Active Wear
Booth #707
USA Collection
Discover new products for gymnasts, inspired by the best Olympic selections. Show your support for the country while wearing the finest USA Collection hoodies and leotards. Go Team USA!
Bagjump Action Sports
Booth #431
AirPit Gymnastics Airbag
Transform your gymnastics facility with the AirPit Gymnastics Airbag from BAGJUMP. Engineered for safety and durability, this airbag is designed to handle advanced gymnastics training and high-impact landings with ease.
TURN Gymnastics
Booth #440
USA MAG TEE
Medium weight 100% cotton tee with a patriotic heat transfer shield. The two stars symbolize the two times that the USA men’s artistic team have claimed the Olympic team gold medal. Features contrast raglan sleeve, slit seam hem and woven jock tag.
