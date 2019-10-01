By Gina Pongetti Angeletti

Four. Not five, or six, but four. But really, maybe six?

There are 12 total countries that qualify for the Olympics. And four is officially the number of members on each qualifying country’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic team. Then, there are individual spots up for grabs. But who gets those spot? Who competes for the team, who competes as an individual? And what will they wear?

Stuttgart 2019 will answer some of those questions, but not all. The World Cup series will fill in more of the blanks. But not all.