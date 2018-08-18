Sam Mikulak – 1st After Day 1

Sam Mikulak sits in first heading into finals this afternoon. Before he takes the floor, hear him reflect on his first U.S. nationals all-around performance since 2016. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/fy9n60iGud — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) August 18, 2018

Akash Modi – 2nd After Day 1

Akash Modi breaks down his prelims performance, talks injuries and feeding off the crowd. Modi sits in 2nd place heading into finals. He's a little over a point behind leader Sam Mikulak. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/HmAwOrW2B2 — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) August 18, 2018

Allan Bower – 3rd After Day 1

Allan Bower is about as consistent as they come. After serving as an alternate for the 2017 Worlds team, Bower is on a roll, looking to make a case for a 2018 Worlds team spot. He currently sits in 3rd heading into finals. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/VEXNHNintf — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) August 18, 2018

Yul Moldauer – 6th After Day 1

@Yul_Shin0122 sits in 6th place heading into senior men's finals. He's been dealing with a back injury, but that didn't hold him back from competing upgrades on night one. He'll look to improve on his performance this afternoon. Got to admire his heart and passion! #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/vH6YCttjUY — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) August 18, 2018

