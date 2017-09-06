Two-time Olympian and four-time U.S. National Champ Sam Mikulak will grace the cover of the October issue of Inside Gymnastics! We have two photos of Mikulak we like for the cover – one showing his picture perfect form and one showcasing his captivating personality – and can’t decide, so we will leave it up to our readers! Cast your vote and look for the winning cover in mailboxes in October! And there are still a few days left to subscribe for this issue if you haven’t already!
