Twenty-two-year-old Colin Van Wicklen of Cypress Academy dominated the 2018 Menâ€™s National Qualifier, topping the field with an 83.650. It was a big moment for Van Wicklen, who won two medals at last yearâ€™s U.S. Championships and helped the University of Oklahoma to win the team title at the 2017 NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships. His highest individual score came on vault, where he notched a solid 14.700.

Other notable performances included those of the silver and bronze medalists, Cameron Bock of the University of Michigan (82.250) and Genki Suzuki of the University of Oklahoma (82.050), respectively.

Two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak also performed fantastic routines, scoring the highest of the field on three eventsâ€”floor exercise, still rings and high bar. (His E-score on still rings was an amazing 9.1!)

In the end, 18 senior athletes qualified for Championships. Itâ€™s definitely going to be an incredible menâ€™s competition at the 2018 U.S. Championships!

Full results from the competition can be viewed here.

CANâ€™T WAIT FOR THE NEXT OLYMPIC GAMES? WE CANâ€™T EITHER! READ MORE ABOUT TOKYO 2020 IN OUR JUNE ISSUE, INCLUDING THOUGHTS ON THE NEW FORMAT, STORYLINES TO FOLLOW AND RISING STARS TO WATCH.Â SUBSCRIBE TODAY!