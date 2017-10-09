MEN’S VAULT

Kenzo Shirai, who won floor exercise on Day 1 of event finals, claimed the gold on vault as well with his stunningly-executed triple-twisting yurchenko (14.900 average). Igor Radivilov (UKR) won the silver with a 14.899, while Korea’s Kim Hansol took the bronze with a 14.766. Romania’s Marian Dragalescu just missed the medals with a 14.716. The remaining finalists included Jorge Vega Lopez (GUA) with a 14.704, Keisuke Asato (JPN) with a 14.349, Zachari Hrimeche (FRA) with a 14.083, and Artur Dalaloyan (RUS) with a 13.966.

BALANCE BEAM

Pauline Schaefer of Germany, who won the bronze on beam at 2015 Worlds, upgraded her medal to a gold medal here in Montreal in the balance beam final with a score of 13.533. USA’s Morgan Hurd won the silver with a 13.400, and Germany’s Tabea Alt, who led qualifications, finished third with a 13.300. Japan’s Mai Murakami scored 13.066 to finish fourth, and Russia’s Elena Eremina hit an elegant routine that scored 12.966. Japan’s Asuka Teramoto put her hands down on an acrobatic skill and finished sixth with a 12.966; China’s Liu Tingting scored 12.766 for seventh, and Ellie Black of Canada finished eighth with a 12.400.

PARALLEL BARS

On parallel bars, Zou Jingyuan (CHN) took home the gold medal with a massive score of 15.900 (6.8 D-score), and Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev finished second with a 15.833 (6.7 D-score). The bronze medal was awarded to Russia’s David Belyavsky, who scored 15.266. Manrique Larduet of Cuba finished fourth (15.166), China’s Lin Chaopan placed fifth (15.133), Pablo Braegger of Switzerland was sixth (14.733), Germany’s Marcel Nguyen finished seventh (14.700), and Turkey’s Ferhat Arican was eighth with a score of 14.100.

WOMEN’S FLOOR EXERCISE

Mai Murakami rebounded after a fall in the all-around to win gold on floor exercise, tumbling four thrilling passes for a score of 14.233. USA’s Jade Carey won the silver (14.200) with the highest execution of the final (8.5). Claudia Fragapane of GBR won bronze with a 13.933, and Brazil’s Thais Santos finished fourth with a 13.666. Rounding out the final was Brooklyn Moors (CAN) with a 13.650, Lara Mori (ITA) with a 13.650, and Ellie Black (CAN) with a 12.900. In eighth place was Vanessa Ferrari, who tore her Achilles tendon on her first pass and did not finish.

HIGH BAR

Croatia’s Tin Srbic won the gold on high bar with a 14.433 (6.4 D-score), and 2012 Olympic high bar champ Epke Zonderland finished second after catching a release with only one hand—and swinging a one-armed giant to keep the routine going! Zonderland’s score was 14.233, just 0.033 higher than the 14.200 earned by his teammate Bart Deurloo, who won the bronze. Pablo Braegger (SUI) was fourth with a 13.733, while Japan’s Hidetaka Miyachi was fifth with a 13.733. David Belyavsky (RUS) was sixth with a 13.533, Cuba’s Randy Leru finished seventh with a 13.100, and Oliver Hegi of Switzerland was eighth with a 12.733.

