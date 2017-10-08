It was a fascinating day of event finals yesterday in Montreal—every single gold medalist defended their title from 2015, an unbelievable feat which certainly doesn’t often happen at major competitions. Let’s take a look at the order of finish for each apparatus before the next group of event finalists takes to the stage later today:

MEN’S FLOOR EXERCISE

Kenzo Shirai of Japan won the gold on floor exercise, just as he did in 2015 and 2013. His quad twist was as impressive as ever, and his execution was nearly flawless for a total score of 15.633 (7.2 D-score). Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat placed second on floor with a 14.533 (6.5), while USA’s Yul Moldauer stuck almost every pass for a 14.500 and the highest execution score of the final (8.7). Bram Verhofstad of the Netherlands finished just out of the medals with a 14.333; Chile’s Tomas Gonzalez was fifth with a 14.266, USA’s Donnell Whittenburg placed sixth with a 14.166, Manrique Larduet of Cuba scored 14.100 for seventh, Korea’s Kim Hansol finished eighth with a 14.100, and Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan was ninth with a 13.266.

WOMEN’S VAULT

On women’s vault, Maria Paseka of Russia defended her 2015 World title with her Cheng and Amanar. Form issues on her Cheng affected her score on her first vault (14.700) but her Amanar was simply beautiful for a 9.2 E-score and a 14.850 average. USA’s Jade Carey won the silver in her first international competition, scoring a 14.766 for her Amanar and Kasamatsu vaults. Switzerland’s Giulia Steingruber was third with a 14.466, while Ellie Black of Canada was a close fourth (14.416). Uzbekistan’s perennial champion Oksana Chusovitina placed fifth with a 14.366; China’s Wang Yan scored 14.350 for sixth; Shallon Olsen (CAN) crashed her Amanar but rebounded on her second vault to finish seventh (14.233), and Sae Miyakawa of Japan also unfortunately fell for a 13.800 and eighth place.

POMMEL HORSE

2016 Olympic pommel horse champion Max Whitlock (GBR) easily won the pommels final in Montreal yesterday with his massive score of 15.441 (incredible 6.9 D-score). Russia’s David Belyavsky claimed the silver with a smooth routine which scored a 15.100. 2017 World All-Around Champion Xiao Ruoteng of China won the bronze with a 15.066, while USA’s Alexander Naddour finished fourth with a 14.750. Harutyan Merdinyan of Armenia scored 14.700 for fifth place, while Weng Hao of China was sixth with a 14.500. Oleg Verniaiev (UKR) and Saso Bertoncelj both had falls to finish seventh and eighth, scoring 13.700 and 12.966, respectively.

UNEVEN BARS

The four-way tie for uneven bars gold was definitely a highlight of 2015 Worlds, and only Fan Yilin of Chin returned in Montreal to defend her title. With a 15.166 and the highest D-score (6.5) of the final, Fan triumphed by just 0.066 over Russia’s Elena Eremina of Russia, who scored 15.100. Belgium’s Nina Derwael won the bronze for her highly original and innovative bars routine, scoring 15.033. Anastasia Iliankova of Russia was fourth with a 14.900, while Germany’s Elisabeth Seitz (who made her Worlds debut in 2010!) scored 14.766 finished fifth. Ukraine’s Diana Varinska swung a lovely routine for sixth and a 14.583, while Luo Huan of China was seventh (14.566). USA’s Ashton Locklear, who made the bars final at 2014 Worlds as well, had numerous unfortunate errors for a total of 12.766 and eighth place.

STILL RINGS

Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece won the gold on still rings with a huge number of 15.433 (6.3 D-score). Russia’s Denis Ablyazin was a close second (15.333), and China’s Liu Yang won the bronze with a 15.266 just over France’s Samir Ait Said, who has made an amazingly successful comeback after his major leg injury in Rio. Ait Said’s score was 15.258, which put him in fourth ahead of Turkey’s Ibrahim Colak, who scored 15.066. Igor Radvilov of Ukraine was sixth with a 14.933, while 2012 Olympic champion Arthur Zanetti scored 14.900 for seventh and GBR’s Courtney Tulloch finished eighth with a score of 14.533.

