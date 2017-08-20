Junior Women’s Competition Day 2  at the 2017 P&G Championships in the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on August 20, 2017.

Photos: Grace Chiu

Gabby Perea

Audrey Davis

Kara Eaker

Emma Malabuyo and Kim Zmeskal-Burdette

Maile O”Keefe

Adeline Kenlin

Sunisa Lee

Maile O’Keefe

Emma Malabuyo

Ciena Alipio

Maile O’Keefe and the Salcianus

Annie Beard

Maile O’Keefe

Victoria Smirnov

Gabby Perea and Maile O’Keefe

AA Medalists

AA Medalists

From left: Emma Malabuyo (silver), Maile O’Keefe (gold), Kara Eaker (bronze)