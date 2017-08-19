Junior Men Day 2 Photos Aug 19, 2017 | 2017 US Championships, 2017 US Championships – Photos, Photo Galleries Junior Men’s Competition Day 2 at the 2017 P&G Championships in the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on August 19, 2017. Photos: Grace Chiu Yan Inhaber-Courchesne Morgan Seyler David Pochinka Riley Loos Evan Kriley Griffin Kehler Paul Juda Liam Doherty-Herwitz Garrett Braunton Justin Ah Chow 15-16 AA Champions From left: Paul Juda (silver), Garrett Braunton (gold), Riley Loos (bronze) 17-18 AA Champions From left: Vitaly Guimaraes (silver), Brody Malone (gold), Max Andryushchenko (bronze) Brody Malone Share: