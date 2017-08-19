Junior Men’s Competition Day 2  at the 2017 P&G Championships in the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on August 19, 2017.

Photos: Grace Chiu

Yan Inhaber-Courchesne

Morgan Seyler

David Pochinka

Riley Loos

Evan Kriley

Griffin Kehler

Paul Juda

Liam Doherty-Herwitz

Garrett Braunton

Justin Ah Chow

15-16 AA Champions

From left: Paul Juda (silver), Garrett Braunton (gold), Riley Loos (bronze)

17-18 AA Champions

From left: Vitaly Guimaraes (silver), Brody Malone (gold), Max Andryushchenko (bronze)

Brody Malone