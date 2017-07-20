By Patricia C. Duffy

In honor of Ellie Downie’s (GBR) 18th birthday, here are a few of Team IG’s favorite pictures of Downie from Worlds 2015 and Rio 2016. Downie was a member of Team Great Britain’s 2016 Olympic Team and is the 2017 European all-around champion. The youngest of the famous “Double Downie” sisters, Downie has hit her stride just in time for the lead up to Worlds 2017. We’re keeping an eye on this budding powerhouse, and you should too!

Happy Birthday Ellie!

Photos from Rio Arena by Ricardo Bufolin for inside Gymnastics magazine.