Photos from the women’s training halls at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on October 21-22, 2018.

Photos by Grace Chiu

Aliya Mustafina, RUS

Riley McCusker, USA

Tom Forster and Team USA

Grace McCallum, USA

Morgan Hurd and Simone Biles share hysterics during men’s podium training.

Morgan Hurd, USA; Nadia Comaneci 1976 mural

Kara Eaker, USA

Simone Biles, USA

Elisabeth Seitz, GER

Sophie Scheder, GER

Lara Mori, ITA

Zsofia Kovacs, HUN

Team Germany

Danusia Francis, JAM

Dorina Boczogo, HUN