Photos from women’s podium training at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on October 23, 2018.

Photos by Grace Chiu

Women’s Podium Training

Jonna Adlerteg, SWE

Dorina Boczogo, HUN

Dorina Boczogo, HUN

Kim Bui, GER

Corinne Bunagan, PHI

Jessica Castles, SWE

Nina Derwael, BEL

Nina Derwael, BEL

Jana Elkeky, QAT

Ginna Escobar, COL

Nora Feher, HUN

Leah Griesser, GER

Rune Hermans, BEL

Katarzyna Jurkowska-Kowalska, POL (Gainer double twist off end of beam)

Axelle Klinckaert, BEL

Marta Pihan-Kulesza, POL

PYON Rye Yong, PRK

Angelina Radivilov, UKR

Sophie Scheder, GER

Sophie Scheder, GER

Elisabeth Seitz, GER

Marcela Torres, SWE

Diana Varinska, UKR

Tisha Volleman, NED

Sarah Voss, GER

Sarah Voss, GER

Sanne Wevers, NED

Kim Zmeskal-Burdette and Ragan Smith, USA

Simone Biles, USA, vault

Tom Forster and Riley NcCusker, USA

New Zealand

Kara Eaker, USA

Grace McCallum, USA

Grace McCallum, USA

Meaghan Smith, IRL

Grace McCallum, USA

Ragan Smith, USA

Kara Eaker, USA

Riley McCusker, USA

Morgan Hurd, USA

Simone Biles, USA

Riley McCusker

Danusia Francis, JAM

Danusia Francis, JAM

Mackenzie Robinson and Kiara Richmon

Italy

Italy

Danusia Francis