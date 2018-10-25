Photos from Men’s Qualifications Subdivisions 1-2 at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on October 25, 2018.

Photos by Grace Chiu

Subdivision 1

FIG President Morinari Watanabe is prepared by Doha 2018 CEO Ali Al-Hitmi for Opening Ceremonies

FIG President Morinari Watanabe delivers opening remarks

Doha 2018 CEO Ali Al-Hitmi and FIG President Morinari Watanabe declares the World Championships “open”.

Chinese acrobatic gymnastics group performs during the opening ceremonies.

Akobir Khamrokulov, UZB

Marian Dragulescu, ROU

Julien Gobaux, FRA

Nikolai Kuksenkov, RUS

Artur Dalaloyan, RUS

David Belyavskiy, RUS

Casimir Schmidt, NED

Epke Zonderland, NED

Filip Ude, CRO

Cristian Bataga, ROU

Frank Rijken, NED

Epke Zonderland, NED

Nikita Nagornyy, RUS leads AA after 2 subdivisions

Andrei Likhovitskiy, BLR

Noah Kuavita, BEL

Anton Kovacevic, CRO

Oskar Kirmes, FIN

Bart Deurloo, NED

Daniel Aguero, PER