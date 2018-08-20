Related Posts
2018 U.S. Championships – Junior Women Day 1
August 17, 2018
2018 U.S. Championships – Junior Women Podium Training
August 15, 2018
Senior Women Day 1 Photos
August 19, 2017
2017 Worlds Women’s Qualifications Subdivision 4
October 4, 2017
Recent Tweets
-
While making Simone GIFs, stumbled upon this gem. Never gets old. #USAgym #USGymChamps #London2012 https://t.co/t19WWZWbSW
-
Our reaction after reading about the Tokyo 2020 qualification process... #USGymChamps #Tokyo2020 @Simone_Biles https://t.co/SRL5lDhWWo
-
@bemin7412 In the gym world, she made news b/c she wore a Wonder Woman outfit to match her floor music, an extremelâ€twitter.com/i/web/status/1â€¦hB