Junior Men competition day two at the 2018 U.S. Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 18, 2018.

Photos by Grace Chiu

Jeremy Bischoff

Riley Loos

Justin Ah Chow

Nicolas Kuebler

Vitaly Guimares

Isaiah Drake

Riley Loos

Fuzzy Benas

Spencer Goodell

Khoi Young

Fuzzy Benas

Spencer Goodell

Matt Cormier

Brandon Briones

Will Hauke

Taylor Christopulos

Taylor Burkhart

Curran Phillips

UC182847-15-16AA-BenasAhChowDrake

15-16 All Around gold medalists (all tied) Fuzzy Benas, Justin Ah Chow, Isaiah Drake

17-18 All Around medalists Riley Loos(silver), Brandon Briones (gold), Spencer Goodell (bronze)