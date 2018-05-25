Ellie Black led the qualification portion of competition at Canadian Championships in Waterloo, Ontario, May 24, 2018.

Youth Olympics-eligible Ilka Juk competes on day one of the junior competition at Canadian Championships, May 24, 2018.

Youth Olympics-eligible Emma Spence competes on day one of the junior competition at Canadian Championships, May 24, 2018.

Zoé Allaire-Bourgie of Gymnix, Montréal, Québec, leads the junior women after day one at Canadian Championships, May 24, 2018.

Brooklyn Moors competes on day one of Canadian Championships, May 24, 2018.

Laurie-Lou Vézina competes on day one of Canadian Championships, May 24, 2018.

Ana Padurariu competes on bars on day one at Canadian Championships, May 24, 2018.