The second day of women’s qualifications with subdivision 4 of 5 at the 2017 World Championships in the Olympic Stadium of Montréal, Québec, Canada on October 4, 2017.
Related Posts
2017 World Championships Rosters
September 26, 2017
2016 Olympics: Men’s All-Around
August 10, 2016
Junior Women Day 1 Photos
August 18, 2017
Junior Women Day 2 Photos
August 20, 2017
Recent Tweets
-
A Look At New Elements Submitted Worlds 2017! ▶️Athlete Spotlight: Mikhail Koudinov, NZL 🙌🏼 Vid Animfb.me/3H5y54DgZlT09r641mr
-
ICYMI: Our recap and analysis of top performances in the 2017 Worlds women's qualifications: fb.me/6kuKLQT6i
-
The complete recap of women's qualifications! insidegymnastics.com/uncategorized/…