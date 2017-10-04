The second day of women’s qualifications with subdivision 4 of 5 at the 2017 World Championships in the Olympic Stadium of Montréal, Québec, Canada on October 4, 2017.

Photos: Grace Chiu
Jonna Adlerteg, SWE

Jonna Adlerteg, SWE

Dalia Al-Salty, HUN

Dalia Al-Salty, HUN

Tabea Alt, GER

Tabea Alt, GER

Marine Boyer, FRA

Marine Boyer, FRA

Zhanerke Duisek, KAZ

Zhanerke Duisek, KAZ

Vanessa Ferrari, ITA

Vanessa Ferrari, ITA

Zsofia Kovacs, HUN

Zsofia Kovacs, HUN

Lara Mori, ITA

Lara Mori, ITA

Pauline Schaefer, GER

Pauline Schaefer, GER

Elisabeth Seitz, GER

Elisabeth Seitz, GER

Mélanie De Jesus Dos Santos, FRA

Mélanie De Jesus Dos Santos, FRA

FANG Ko-Ching, TPE

FANG Ko-Ching, TPE