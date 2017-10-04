The second day of women’s qualifications with subdivision 3 of 5 at the 2017 World Championships in the Olympic Stadium of Montréal, Québec, Canada on October 4, 2017.

Photos: Grace Chiu
Subscribe Today
Domenic Lacasse: The Human Flagpole

Domenic Lacasse: The Human Flagpole

The Dutch

The Dutch

Larisa Iordache, ROU

Larisa Iordache, ROU

Aneta Holasova, CZE

Aneta Holasova, CZE

Paula Mejias, PUR

Paula Mejias, PUR

Lieke Wevers, NED

Lieke Wevers, NED

Jasmin Mader, AUT

Jasmin Mader, AUT

Victoria Mata, MEX

Victoria Mata, MEX

Eythora Thorsdottir, NED

Eythora Thorsdottir, NED

Catalina Ponor, ROU

Catalina Ponor, ROU

Giulia Steingruber, SUI

Giulia Steingruber, SUI

Sanne Wevers, NED

Sanne Wevers, NED

Sanne Wevers Inquires

Sanne Wevers Inquires

Ioana Crisan, ROU

Ioana Crisan, ROU

Tisha Volleman, NED

Tisha Volleman, NED

Veronika Cenkova, CZE

Veronika Cenkova, CZE