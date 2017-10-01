The first day of women’s podium training at the 2017 World Championships in the Olympic Stadium of Montréal, Québec, Canada on September 30, 2017.

Photos: Grace Chiu
Ana Derek, CRO

Georgia Mae Fenton, GBR

Claudia Fragapane, GBR

Georgia Godwin, AUS

Alice Kinsella, GBR

Rianna Mizzen, AUS

Mackenzie Robinson, JAM

Cintia Rodriguez, ESP

Amy Tinkler, GBR

Jade Carey, USA

Morgan Hurd, USA

Morgan Hurd, USA

LUO Huan, CHN

USA Team lineup after training

Ellie Black, CAN

Team Canada enters

From left: Shallon Olsen, Brooklyn Moors, Ellie Black, Isabela Onyshko

Nina Derwael, BEL

Elena Eremina, RUS

Rune Hermans, BEL

Anastasia Iliankova, RUS

Brooklyn Moors, CAN

Shallon Olsen, CAN

Isabela Onyshko, CAN

Angelina Melnikova, RUS

