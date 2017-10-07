The women’s all around finals at the 2017 World Championships in the Olympic Stadium of Montréal, Québec, Canada on October 6, 2017.

Photos: Grace Chiu
Subscribe Today
05waa_Cirque_CM7A3024

05waa_Cirque_CM7A3024

05waa_Ciruqe_CM7A3153

05waa_Ciruqe_CM7A3153

05waa_Comaneci+animator_CM1B2023

05waa_Comaneci+animator_CM1B2023

05waa_Melnikova_CM7A3481

05waa_Melnikova_CM7A3481

05waa_Wang_CM7A3299

05waa_Wang_CM7A3299

05waa_Alt_CM7A3360

05waa_Alt_CM7A3360

05waa_Mori_CM7A3267

05waa_Mori_CM7A3267

05waa_Moors_CM7A3200

05waa_Moors_CM7A3200

05waa_Hurd_CM7A3407

05waa_Hurd_CM7A3407

05waa_Hurd_CM7A3458

05waa_Hurd_CM7A3458

05waa_Sugihara_CM7A3505

05waa_Sugihara_CM7A3505

05waa_Black_CM7A3537

05waa_Black_CM7A3537

05waa_Derwael_CM7A3585

05waa_Derwael_CM7A3585

05waa_Murakami_CM1B3138

05waa_Murakami_CM1B3138

05waa_Black_CM1B2955

05waa_Black_CM1B2955

05waa_DeJesusDosSantos_CM1B2891

05waa_DeJesusDosSantos_CM1B2891

05waa_Eremina_CM1B2860

05waa_Eremina_CM1B2860

05waa_Hurd_CM1B2800

05waa_Hurd_CM1B2800

05waa_Hermans_CM1B2109

05waa_Hermans_CM1B2109

05waa_Varinska_CM1B2674

05waa_Varinska_CM1B2674

05waa_Moors_CM1B2579

05waa_Moors_CM1B2579

05waa_Black_CM1B2483

05waa_Black_CM1B2483

05waa_Wang_CM1B2537

05waa_Wang_CM1B2537

05waa_Eremina_CM1B2434

05waa_Eremina_CM1B2434

05waa_Seitz_CM1B2427

05waa_Seitz_CM1B2427

05waa_Alt_CM1B2253

05waa_Alt_CM1B2253

05waa_Derwael_CM1B2144

05waa_Derwael_CM1B2144

05waa_Medalists_CM1B3232

05waa_Medalists_CM1B3232

05waa_Comaneci+Shirai_CM1B3265

05waa_Comaneci+Shirai_CM1B3265

05waa_Shirai+Moors_LonginesElegancePrize_CM1B3314

05waa_Shirai+Moors_LonginesElegancePrize_CM1B3314

05waa_Group1_CM1B2054

05waa_Group1_CM1B2054

05waa_Hurd_CM7A3746

05waa_Hurd_CM7A3746

05waa_medalists_CM1B3468

05waa_medalists_CM1B3468

Medalists

Medalists

From left: Ellie Black, CAN (silver), Morgan Hurd, USA (gold), Elena Eremina, RUS (bronze)

05waa_Medalists_CM1B3527

05waa_Medalists_CM1B3527

05waa_Medalists_CM1B3556

05waa_Medalists_CM1B3556