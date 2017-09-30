The second day of men’s podium training (subdivision 4 of 4) at the 2017 World Championships in the Olympic Stadium of Montréal, Québec, Canada on September 30, 2017.

Photos: Grace Chiu
Epke Zonderland, NED

Ferhat Arican, TUR

ITARI_CM1A2054

Jossimar Calvo, COL

Caio Souza, BRA

David Jessen, CZE

Ibrahmin Colak, TUR

KORPB_CM1A2013

Arthur Mariano, BRA

Bart Deurloo, NED

Arthur Zanetti, BRA

Devy Dyson, NZL

