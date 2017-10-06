The men’s all around finals at the 2017 World Championships in the Olympic Stadium of Montréal, Québec, Canada on October 5, 2017.

Photos: Grace Chiu
Cirque du Soleil performance

Cirque du Soleil performance

Nikita Nagornyy, RUS

Cirque du Soleil performance

Group 1 of the contenders

From left: Lin Chaopan, Manrique Larduet, Xiao Ruoteng, David Belyavskiy, Kenzo Shirai, Oleg Verniaiev

XIAO Ruoteng, CHN

Yul Moldauer, USA

Zachary Clay, CAN

Yul Moldauer, USA

Nile Wilson, GBR

Manrique Larduet, CUB

Kenzo Shirai, JPN

David Belyavskiy, RUS

Bae Garam, KOR

Xiao Ruoteng, CHN

Marcos Georgiou, CYP

Oleg Verniaiev, UKR

Jossimar Calvo, COL

Lin Chaopan, CHN

Xiao Ruoteng, CHN

Manrique Larduet, CUB

Lin Chaopan, CHN

XIAO Ruoteng, CHN

Medalists

From left: Kenzo Shirai, Xiao Ruoteng, Lin Chaopan

XIAO Ruoteng, CHN

Men's All Around Medalists

From left: LIN Chaopan, CHN (silver), XIAO Ruoteng, CHN (gold), Kenzo Shirai, JPN (bronze)