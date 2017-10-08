The apparatus finals (men’s floor, pommel horse, rings, women’s vault, and bars) at the 2017 World Championships in the Olympic Stadium of Montréal, Québec, Canada on October 7, 2017.

Photos: Grace Chiu
Yul Moldauer, USA

Flamethrowers celebrate the entrance and introduction of each apparatus finalist.

Yul Moldauer, USA

Kenzo Shirai, JPN

Artem Dolgopyat, ISR

David Belyavskiy, RUS

Donnell Whittenburg, USA

Giulia Steingruber, SUI

Shallon Olsen, CAN

Ellie Black, CAN

Jade Carey, USA

Maria Paseka, RUS

Oksana Chusovitina, UZB

Alex Naddour, USA

Max Whitlock, GBR

XIAO Ruoteng, CHN

Nina Derwael, BEL

Elena Eremina, RUS

FAN Yilin, CHN

Ashton Locklear, USA

FAN Yilin, CHN

Nina Derwael, BEL

Denis Abliazin, RUS

Samir Ait Said, FRA

LIU Yang, CHN

Eleftherios Petrounias, GRE

Men's floor medalists

From left: Yul Moldauer, USA (silver), Kenzo Shirai, JPN (gold), Artem Dolgopyat, ISR (bronze)

Steve McLean, Astronaut

Canadian Astronaut Steve McLean, the first gymnast in space and FIG honorary member, presents pommel horse medal

Oksana Omeliantchik, UKR

A Montréal 1985 World AA co-champion judges vault finals.

Women's vault medalists

From left: Jade Carey, USA (silver), Maria Paseka, RUS (gold), Giulia Steingruber, SUI (bronze)

Pommel Horse Medalists

From left: David Belyavskiy, RUS (silver), Max Whitlock, GBR (gold), XIAO Ruoteng, CHN (bronze)

Uneven Bars Medalists

From left: Elena Eremina, RUS (silver), FAN Yilin, CHN (gold), Nina Derwael, BEL (bronze)

Rings Medalists

From left: Denis Abliazin, RUS (silver), Eleftherios Petrounias, GRE (gold), LIU Yang, CHN (bronze)