By Patricia C. Duffy

Five years ago today the women’s artistic gymnastics team final was held in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympics. inside Gymnastics reminisces on the events of that day, including Team USA’s dominating performance, in this photo gallery.

Photos: Grace Chiu

Mustafina opened with a huge Arabian tuck double on her way to a 14.800 FX score.

Raisman posted a 14.933 on BB with difficult two-footed tumbling, including an opening back handspring to layout series.

Grishina displayed her ballet training with intricate leaps and turns to earn a 12.466.

Rogers scored a 14.466 during Canada’s UB rotation to help her team to a fifth-place finish.

Ponor showcased her flexibility during her fast-paced beam routine to earn a 15.416.

Team USA jumped out to a significant lead after one rotation.

The crowd at the North Greenwich Arena was large and rowdy, only increasing their energy as the final progressed.

Pegg opened her FX routine with a stuck double layout on her way to a 13.966.

Pegg struggled early on during her BB performance but finished strong with a stuck double back dismount (13.500).

Tweddle wowed the crowd with her unique and extremely difficult UB routine (15.833). She would go on to earn a bronze in the UB event final.

Fasana landed all four of her tumbling passes cleanly, earning Team Italy its highest floor score of the team competition.

Douglas soared above the bar in a perfect straddle position (15.200).

Douglas stuck her standing tuck full during her turn on balance beam (15.233).

Whelan contributed for Team GB on UB, BB, and FX. She earned a 14.200 during her FX performance.

Whelan performed a beautiful split leap at the beginning of her BB routine (13.866).

Kexin performed one of the most difficult releases, a healy to straddled jaeger 1/2 to straddled jaeger, during her UB routine (15.766).

Qiushuang displayed her flexibility during her BB routine with a gravity-defying sheep jump (13.800).

Wieber performed the difficult Amanar vault, which had a difficulty score of 6.5 at the time, during her turn on vault.

Wieber performed the Amanar in excellent fashion, earning a 9.433 execution score for a 15.933 score.

Tsurumi kicked up chalk after landing her double layout dismount on UB (14.466).

Vaculik performed a Rulfova (full twist to swing down to straddle sit) in her BB routine (13.433).

Kyla Ross stuck her double layout dismount to contribute the second highest UB score for Team USA during the team final (14.933).

Ross was nearly perfect during her BB performance (15.133).

Maroney had history in mind as she prepped for her turn on vault.

Maroney spun through her Amanar vault with ease.

Maroney earned an unreal 16.233 score for her vault (6.500 difficulty + 9.733 execution). It was the highest score of the competition.

Maroney celebrated her vault with the Team USA coaches.

Mustafina was focused throughout the competition.

Izbasa earned the second highest floor score of the team competition with a 15.200, just behind Raisman.

Lu performed a solid Grigoras to earn the top BB score for China (15.366).

Moors earned the highest floor score for Canada (14.600).

Raisman clinched gold for Team USA with a 15.300 FX score before earning an individual gold on the same event just a few days later.

Vaculik celebrated Canada’s fifth-place finish with her coaches.

Canadian broadcasters celebrated their team’s fifth-place finish in the media box.

The celebration began immediately following Raisman’s gold medal winning floor routine.

Bela Karolyi was in attendance to celebrate gold for Team USA and his wife, National Team Coordinator Marta Karolyi.

The Russian, American, and Romanian teams with their medals.

The top 3 teams faced their respective flags while the National Anthem was played.

Wieber and Douglas celebrated together as the Final Five ascended the podium.

The Fierce Five waved after receiving their gold medals.

The Olympic Champions bested second-place finishers Russia by more than five points.

Raisman shared her gold medal with head coach Brestyan following the team final awards ceremony.

The final standings of the London 2012 WAG team final.