Aliya_Mustafina_LOIG Mustafina opened with a huge Arabian tuck double on her way to a 14.800 FX score.

Aly_Raisman2_LOIG Raisman posted a 14.933 on BB with difficult two-footed tumbling, including an opening back handspring to layout series.

Anastasia_Grishina_LOIG Grishina displayed her ballet training with intricate leaps and turns to earn a 12.466.

Brittany_Rogers_LOIG Rogers scored a 14.466 during Canada’s UB rotation to help her team to a fifth-place finish.

Catalina_Ponor_LOIG Ponor showcased her flexibility during her fast-paced beam routine to earn a 15.416.

WAGteam_Rot1Results_LOIG Team USA jumped out to a significant lead after one rotation.

Crowd_WAGteamfinal_LOIG The crowd at the North Greenwich Arena was large and rowdy, only increasing their energy as the final progressed.

Dominique_Pegg_LOIG Pegg opened her FX routine with a stuck double layout on her way to a 13.966.

Dominique_Pegg2_LOIG Pegg struggled early on during her BB performance but finished strong with a stuck double back dismount (13.500).

Elizabeth_Tweddle_LOIG Tweddle wowed the crowd with her unique and extremely difficult UB routine (15.833). She would go on to earn a bronze in the UB event final.

Erika_Fasana_LOIG Fasana landed all four of her tumbling passes cleanly, earning Team Italy its highest floor score of the team competition.

Gabrielle_Douglas_LOIG Douglas soared above the bar in a perfect straddle position (15.200).

Gabrielle_Douglas2_LOIG Douglas stuck her standing tuck full during her turn on balance beam (15.233).

Hannah_Whelan_LOIG Whelan contributed for Team GB on UB, BB, and FX. She earned a 14.200 during her FX performance.

Hannah_Whelan2_LOIG Whelan performed a beautiful split leap at the beginning of her BB routine (13.866).

He_Kexin_LOIG Kexin performed one of the most difficult releases, a healy to straddled jaeger 1/2 to straddled jaeger, during her UB routine (15.766).

Huang_Qiushuang_LOIG Qiushuang displayed her flexibility during her BB routine with a gravity-defying sheep jump (13.800).

Jordyn_Wieber_LOIG Wieber performed the difficult Amanar vault, which had a difficulty score of 6.5 at the time, during her turn on vault.

Jordyn_Wieber2_LOIG Wieber performed the Amanar in excellent fashion, earning a 9.433 execution score for a 15.933 score.

Koko_Tsurumi_LOIG Tsurumi kicked up chalk after landing her double layout dismount on UB (14.466).

Kristina_Vaculik_LOIG Vaculik performed a Rulfova (full twist to swing down to straddle sit) in her BB routine (13.433).

Kyla_Ross_LOIG Kyla Ross stuck her double layout dismount to contribute the second highest UB score for Team USA during the team final (14.933).

Kyla_Ross2_LOIG Ross was nearly perfect during her BB performance (15.133).

McKayla_Maroney_LOIG Maroney had history in mind as she prepped for her turn on vault.

McKayla_Maroney3_LOIG Maroney spun through her Amanar vault with ease.

McKayla_Maroney_4_LOIG Maroney earned an unreal 16.233 score for her vault (6.500 difficulty + 9.733 execution). It was the highest score of the competition.

McKayla_Maroney5_LOIG Maroney celebrated her vault with the Team USA coaches.

Mustafina_Focus_LOIG Mustafina was focused throughout the competition.

Sandra_Izbasa_LOIG Izbasa earned the second highest floor score of the team competition with a 15.200, just behind Raisman.

Sui_Lu_LOIG Lu performed a solid Grigoras to earn the top BB score for China (15.366).

Victoria_Moors_LOIG Moors earned the highest floor score for Canada (14.600).

Aly_Raisman_LOIG Raisman clinched gold for Team USA with a 15.300 FX score before earning an individual gold on the same event just a few days later.

Kristina_Vaculik2_LOIG Vaculik celebrated Canada’s fifth-place finish with her coaches.

Media_Celebrate_LOIG Canadian broadcasters celebrated their team’s fifth-place finish in the media box.

USA_Team_LOIG The celebration began immediately following Raisman’s gold medal winning floor routine.

Bela_Karolyi_LOIG Bela Karolyi was in attendance to celebrate gold for Team USA and his wife, National Team Coordinator Marta Karolyi.

Podium_Awards_LOIG The Russian, American, and Romanian teams with their medals.

Podium_Awards2_LOIG The top 3 teams faced their respective flags while the National Anthem was played.

Jordyn_Gabby_LOIG Wieber and Douglas celebrated together as the Final Five ascended the podium.

USA_Awards_LOIG The Fierce Five waved after receiving their gold medals.

USA_Awardsbehind_LOIG The Olympic Champions bested second-place finishers Russia by more than five points.

Aly_Mihai_LOIG Raisman shared her gold medal with head coach Brestyan following the team final awards ceremony.