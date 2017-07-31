Aliya_Mustafina_LOIG
Mustafina opened with a huge Arabian tuck double on her way to a 14.800 FX score.
Aly_Raisman2_LOIG
Raisman posted a 14.933 on BB with difficult two-footed tumbling, including an opening back handspring to layout series.
Anastasia_Grishina_LOIG
Grishina displayed her ballet training with intricate leaps and turns to earn a 12.466.
Brittany_Rogers_LOIG
Rogers scored a 14.466 during Canada’s UB rotation to help her team to a fifth-place finish.
Catalina_Ponor_LOIG
Ponor showcased her flexibility during her fast-paced beam routine to earn a 15.416.
WAGteam_Rot1Results_LOIG
Team USA jumped out to a significant lead after one rotation.
Crowd_WAGteamfinal_LOIG
The crowd at the North Greenwich Arena was large and rowdy, only increasing their energy as the final progressed.
Dominique_Pegg_LOIG
Pegg opened her FX routine with a stuck double layout on her way to a 13.966.
Dominique_Pegg2_LOIG
Pegg struggled early on during her BB performance but finished strong with a stuck double back dismount (13.500).
Elizabeth_Tweddle_LOIG
Tweddle wowed the crowd with her unique and extremely difficult UB routine (15.833). She would go on to earn a bronze in the UB event final.
Erika_Fasana_LOIG
Fasana landed all four of her tumbling passes cleanly, earning Team Italy its highest floor score of the team competition.
Gabrielle_Douglas_LOIG
Douglas soared above the bar in a perfect straddle position (15.200).
Gabrielle_Douglas2_LOIG
Douglas stuck her standing tuck full during her turn on balance beam (15.233).
Hannah_Whelan_LOIG
Whelan contributed for Team GB on UB, BB, and FX. She earned a 14.200 during her FX performance.
Hannah_Whelan2_LOIG
Whelan performed a beautiful split leap at the beginning of her BB routine (13.866).
He_Kexin_LOIG
Kexin performed one of the most difficult releases, a healy to straddled jaeger 1/2 to straddled jaeger, during her UB routine (15.766).
Huang_Qiushuang_LOIG
Qiushuang displayed her flexibility during her BB routine with a gravity-defying sheep jump (13.800).
Jordyn_Wieber_LOIG
Wieber performed the difficult Amanar vault, which had a difficulty score of 6.5 at the time, during her turn on vault.
Jordyn_Wieber2_LOIG
Wieber performed the Amanar in excellent fashion, earning a 9.433 execution score for a 15.933 score.
Koko_Tsurumi_LOIG
Tsurumi kicked up chalk after landing her double layout dismount on UB (14.466).
Kristina_Vaculik_LOIG
Vaculik performed a Rulfova (full twist to swing down to straddle sit) in her BB routine (13.433).
Kyla_Ross_LOIG
Kyla Ross stuck her double layout dismount to contribute the second highest UB score for Team USA during the team final (14.933).
Kyla_Ross2_LOIG
Ross was nearly perfect during her BB performance (15.133).
McKayla_Maroney_LOIG
Maroney had history in mind as she prepped for her turn on vault.
McKayla_Maroney3_LOIG
Maroney spun through her Amanar vault with ease.
McKayla_Maroney_4_LOIG
Maroney earned an unreal 16.233 score for her vault (6.500 difficulty + 9.733 execution). It was the highest score of the competition.
McKayla_Maroney5_LOIG
Maroney celebrated her vault with the Team USA coaches.
Mustafina_Focus_LOIG
Mustafina was focused throughout the competition.
Sandra_Izbasa_LOIG
Izbasa earned the second highest floor score of the team competition with a 15.200, just behind Raisman.
Sui_Lu_LOIG
Lu performed a solid Grigoras to earn the top BB score for China (15.366).
Victoria_Moors_LOIG
Moors earned the highest floor score for Canada (14.600).
Aly_Raisman_LOIG
Raisman clinched gold for Team USA with a 15.300 FX score before earning an individual gold on the same event just a few days later.
Kristina_Vaculik2_LOIG
Vaculik celebrated Canada’s fifth-place finish with her coaches.
Media_Celebrate_LOIG
Canadian broadcasters celebrated their team’s fifth-place finish in the media box.
USA_Team_LOIG
The celebration began immediately following Raisman’s gold medal winning floor routine.
Bela_Karolyi_LOIG
Bela Karolyi was in attendance to celebrate gold for Team USA and his wife, National Team Coordinator Marta Karolyi.
Podium_Awards_LOIG
The Russian, American, and Romanian teams with their medals.
Podium_Awards2_LOIG
The top 3 teams faced their respective flags while the National Anthem was played.
Jordyn_Gabby_LOIG
Wieber and Douglas celebrated together as the Final Five ascended the podium.
USA_Awards_LOIG
The Fierce Five waved after receiving their gold medals.
USA_Awardsbehind_LOIG
The Olympic Champions bested second-place finishers Russia by more than five points.
Aly_Mihai_LOIG
Raisman shared her gold medal with head coach Brestyan following the team final awards ceremony.
WAGteam_final_LOIG
The final standings of the London 2012 WAG team final.