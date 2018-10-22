1987 World Championships: Rotterdam, Netherlands

One of the greatest World Championships of all time, 1987 Worlds is often remembered for the brilliant artistry that the athletes showcased in Rotterdam. The incomparable duo of Yelena Shushunova (USSR) and Daniela Silivaș (ROU) were in fine form in Rotterdam, winning ten medals between the both of them! Here is Silivas’ “Dark Eyes” floor routine: