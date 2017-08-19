By Gina Pongetti

There is a definite void in the alumni. The “usual suspects” and their personalities, stories, tenure and camaraderie are absent, yet the mark that they left on the sport and the path paved for the newer, younger generation is evident. Some are retired (most due to age and health) and some are leaving the door open for a comeback…after a bit of a break to “do” life. Whether college or coaching, writing books or speaking, all are present with just a bit over a year since most were on the competition floor. Fans are happy that the athletes get to enjoy replacing a grueling training schedule with other activities—but their leadership and star power are missed. Let’s take a look at where these champions are now…