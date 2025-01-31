Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips on How to Excel On & Off the Mat in 2025!

Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation (WHGF) Founder and CEO, and USA Gymnastics Hall of Famer, Wendy Hilliard, has long been a major force in women’s, Olympic, and community sports. She was the first Black rhythmic gymnast to represent the United States globally, and she remained on the Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team a record-setting nine times, serving twice as National Team Captain. Wendy competed in three World Championships and the 1984 Olympic Trials, and traveled to over 15 foreign countries. She was a four-time U.S. National Team Coach and coached 1996 Olympian Aliane Baquerot Wilson. She is a Master of Sport, an honor for developing an Olympic athlete. In 2008, Wendy was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Founded in 1996, the nonprofit provides free and low-cost gymnastics in underserved communities in New York City and Detroit, helping over 25,000 youth to-date grow their confidence and skills. The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation empowers youth from underserved communities by improving physical and emotional health through the sport of gymnastics. The foundation offer classes, team competition, enrichment programs, and special events, and celebrate the accomplishments of Black gymnasts.