Last Five for Nastia Cup

The Nastia Liukin Cup roster is complete! Following the last five qualifying meets for the prestigious J.O. event, the full list of competitors was released. The final five athletes are Lynnzee Brown (who qualified at the Charity Choice Invitational), Nicola St. Louis (Excalibur Cup), Abigail Mueller (Magical Classic Gymnastics Meet), Elizabeth Gantner (Presidential Classic), and Colbi Flory (WOGA Classic). The Nastia Cup will take place on March 3rd in Newark, the night before the American Cup.

Newark News

The 2017 American Cup roster continues to evolve as the competition draws nearer. USA’s Sam Mikulak unfortunately had to withdraw from the meet due to an injured Achilles, and he was replaced by Yul Moldauer, the 2017 Winter Cup Champion. Akash Modi (USA) was also added to the roster, while the U.S. women’s wildcard slot has yet to be selected. Check out our recent article on seven athletes to watch at the American Cup!

Withdrawals from Stuttgart

On February 21st, the FIG announced that Alice Kinsella of Great Britain will replace Claudia Fragapane at the upcoming Stuttgart World Cup (March 18-19). Romania’s Larisa Iordache also withdrew from the competition, but so far there’s been no news of a possible replacement for her.

Five Champions Crowned in Melbourne

The first day of apparatus finals have concluded at the Melbourne World Cup, with China’s Wang Yan taking home the women’s vault title with a score of 14.250. The women’s bars champion was Liu Tingting (CHN) with a score of 14.300, while Wu Guanha (CHN) won still rings with a 14.866. Perennial champion Krisztian Berki (HUN) claimed pommel horse gold with a 14.933, and 2016 Olympic champ Kenzo Shirai (JPN) won men’s floor with a 14.700.

Simone Biles Joins DWTS

Simone Biles has reportedly joined the cast for the next season of Dancing with the Stars! Read more here.

