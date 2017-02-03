Winter Cup Roster

This morning, USA Gymnastics announced the roster for the 2017 Winter Cup, one of the most prestigious U.S. men’s competitions. 2016 Olympians Chris Brooks, Jake Dalton, Sam Mikulak, and Alex Naddour are among the gymnasts slated to compete, in addition to Olympic alternates Donnell Whittenburg and Akash Modi. The Winter Cup, which will be held on February 16-18 in Las Vegas, will also mark the comeback of John Orozco, who was named to the Rio Olympic team but had to withdraw due to a torn ACL.

Mustafina’s Return

Russian national team coach Valentina Rodionenko recently confirmed that Aliya Mustafina, who is expecting a child this summer, is set to return to training later in the year. The two-time Olympic champion (and our latest Inside Gym cover star!) has her sights set on Tokyo 2020.

Marvelous in Melbourne

One of the most exciting meets of early 2017 will undoubtedly be the Melbourne World Cup on February 22nd. The stacked roster includes Olympians Sanne Wevers (NED), Wang Yan (CHN), Krisztian Berki (HUN), Kenzo Shirai (JPN), and Koji Yamamuro (JPN). It should be a fascinating meet!

Coming Soon!

Our interview with MG Elite’s Riley McCusker will premiere next Monday! The silver medalist at 2016 Junior P&Gs will tell us about her upgrades and goals for 2017. Don’t miss it!

January Camp

The U.S. women’s January national team training camp concluded this week, with Shilese Jones, Gabby Perea, and Emily Schild the top three spots in physical abilities testing. Among those who attended the camp were Olympic alternates Ashton Locklear and Ragan Smith. The full camp roster can be viewed here.