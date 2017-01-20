Prepping for Newark

After the announcement of the 2017 American Cup roster, the FIG completed the official draw for the competition. Bart Deurloo and Mara Titarsolej of the Netherlands will compete first in the men’s and women’s rotations, respectively. Other major names on the roster include Ryohei Kato (JPN), Oleg Verniaiev (UKR), Sam Mikulak (USA), Ellie Black (CAN), Rebecca Tunney (GBR), and Ragan Smith (USA). Additionally, two more wildcard competitors from the U.S. will be chosen when the competition date nears.

Congratulations, Gabby!

Two-time Olympian and 2012 Olympic all-around champion Gabrielle Douglas was named to the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition this week, along with Carli Lloyd (soccer), Caitlin Cahow (hockey), and Ibtihaj Muhammad (fencing). Three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes was previously named to the council in 2010.

Ready for the Nastia Cup

Following several major J.O. competitions last weekend, seven more athletes qualified for the 2017 Nastia Liukin Cup, which will be held on March 3rd. Andrea Li, the younger sister of 2012 Olympic alternate Anna Li, qualified at the Legacy Elite Winter Classic, while returning Nastia Cup competitor Natalie Wojcik qualified at the Star Struck Invitational. Nicole Riccardi, Lillian Lippeatt, Quinn Smith, and Teagan Torgerud complete the roster of the latest qualifiers.

Oklahoma’s Domination

Last weekend on the NCAA scene, Oklahoma topped the women’s weekly Division I rankings, followed by LSU and Florida. Oklahoma also leads the men’s rankings, with Stanford in second and Penn State in third. It’s incredible to see how Oklahoma is continuing to dominate men’s and women’s NCAA gymnastics after winning both titles at the 2016 National Championships!

ICYMI: Interviews

Don’t miss our in-depth interviews with Amanda Borden and Carly Patterson, and stay tuned for a quick chat with Morgan Hurd on Monday!