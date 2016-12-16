Another Honor for Simone

On December 13th, Simone Biles was named espnW’s Woman of the Year, and the Final Five were also among those on espnW’s 2016 IMPACT25 list. “Simone Biles had a year like no other and made an indelible mark on the sports and cultural landscapes that went far beyond gymnastics. We’re proud to celebrate her achievements and those of all the incredible women who made the list,” said Alison Overholt, editor-in-chief, espnW and ESPN The Magazine.

Don’t Miss It!

Tickets for the 2017 American Cup in Newark, New Jersey go on sale today! Traditionally recognized as the most important international gymnastics event in the United States, the American Cup is a prestigious competition that has previously been won by Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Shannon Miller, Mary Lou Retton, Bart Conner, Tim Daggett, Paul Hamm, and Jonathan Horton.

All-Around Aspirations

Kohei Uchimura has recently announced that he has no intentions of becoming an event specialist. The two-time Olympic all-around champion says that he will remain an all-around competitor, and he plans to continue competing through Tokyo 2020.

Aly’s Next Project

Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman has teamed up with Resilite Sports Products to produce a balance beam landing pad designed for gymnasts who need to train difficult skills again and again! Read more here.

New Interviews!

Stay tuned for upcoming interviews on our website! Bailie Key will discuss her future plans and her switch to Alabama, while Madison Kocian will be providing updates on her life at UCLA.