Champions in Cluj

The 2017 European Championships concluded this week in Cluj, Romania with some great results: Ellie Downie and Oleg Verniaiev clinched the all-around victories with totals of 55.765 and 85.866, respectively. The women’s titles were claimed by Coline Devillard (vault, 14.467), Nina Derwael (bars, 14.633), Catalina Ponor (beam, 14.566), and Angelina Melnikova (floor, 14.100), and the men’s titles were won by Marian Dragalescu (floor, 14.500), David Belyavsky (pommels, 15.100), Eleftherios Petrounias (rings, 15.433), Artur Dalaloyan (vault, 14.933), Oleg Verniaiev (p-bars, 15.466), and Pablo Braegger (high bar, 14.933).

April Camp Attendees

The April U.S. women’s national team camp roster was announced on Monday! Some of the notable names on the list include Emily Gaskins and Lillian Lippeatt (read our article about them here), junior standout Jordan Chiles, 2016 Olympic alternate Ashton Locklear, and 2017 Jesolo champion Gabby Perea. The full roster can be viewed here.

Congratulations, Carly!

2004 Olympic all-around champion Carly Patterson recently announced that she is going to be a mom! Huge congratulations to Carly and her husband Mark! We interviewed Carly in January about gymnastics memories and more, and you can read that article here.

McMurtry Wins the Honda

Alex McMurtry was recently announced as the winner of the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics! Other finalists for the award were Oklahoma’s Chayse Capps and Maggie Nichols, and LSU’s Ashleigh Gnat. McMurtry was the winner of the 2013 Nastia Liukin Cup and is now in her junior year at the University of Florida. Congrats!

Oksana’s New Mount

Perennial champion Oksana Chusovitina has released an Instagram video in which she’s training a front layout beam mount! There’s no end to her repertoire of new skills!