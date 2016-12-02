Last Camp of the Year

This week marks the final U.S. women’s national team training camp of 2016. Directed by new coordinator Valeri Liukin, this camp will “begin with physical abilities testing, followed by verifications on each apparatus with routines being broken down into parts,” according to USA Gymnastics. The U.S. women are gearing up for several important competitions in the beginning of 2017, including the American Cup and the City of Jesolo Trophy in March. Among the notable gymnasts attending camp include Jordan Chiles, Christina Desiderio, Norah Flatley, Emily Schild, and Olympic alternate Ragan Smith.

Winners in Mexico

The 2016 Mexican Open was held last week in Mexico City on November 25-26. In the men’s division, Japan’s Kazuma Kaya won the all-around gold, while Ukraine’s Angelina Kysla took home the women’s all-around title. Remarkably, Oksana Chusovitina competed on all four events, finishing 3rd overall and winning vault gold with a 14.250. Romania’s Catalina Ponor won beam with a magnificent routine that scored 15.100, and she also won the floor gold. Her teammate Marian Dragalescu won the men’s vault title with an impressive 15.500.

Looking Toward Montreal

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 World Championships in Montreal! Don’t miss this opportunity to see the world’s best gymnasts on the biggest stage of the year.

Simone on Her Own

Simone Biles, who recently confirmed that she does not have plans to compete in 2017, announced that she will not rejoin her longtime coach Aimee Boorman, who moved to Florida after the Rio Olympics. Instead, she will remain at her parents’ gym in Texas and may seek another coach to guide her through the process of a comeback.

Upcoming Q&As

We’ve got some fascinating interviews coming up on the Inside Gymnastics website! In next week’s Q&A, LSU’s McKenna Kelley tells us about her coaching dreams, sophomore season, and elite career (perhaps it’s not over yet)! Later in the month we’ll be chatting with standout junior Jordan Chiles and rising WOGA star Jansen Morris. Stay tuned!