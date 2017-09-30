Ragan Smith, the 2017 U.S. National Champion, is one of the favorites for gold in the all-around final here in Montreal. Her best events are beam and floor, but she also unveiled a strong bars routine this year. In this new video, we take a look at Ragan’s uneven bars training at 2017 Worlds!
