Ragan Smith, the 2017 U.S. National Champion, is one of the favorites for gold in the all-around final here in Montreal. Her best events are beam and floor, but she also unveiled a strong bars routine this year. In this new video, we take a look at Ragan’s uneven bars training at 2017 Worlds!

