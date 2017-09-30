Sixth in the all-around at the 2017 P&G Championships, longtime junior standout Morgan Hurd qualified to her first Worlds team this month. Known for her combination of remarkable tumbling and balletic artistry, Hurd shows lovely lines on uneven bars:

Inside Gymnastics is your all-access pass to everything gymnastics! Subscribe/renew today and make sure you don’t miss an issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!
Subscribe
Subscribe Today!