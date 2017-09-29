Ashton Locklear’s prowess on uneven bars began was first recognized at the 2014 P&G Championships, where she won the bars gold in decisive fashion. She went on to qualify to the World bars final that year, placing just out of the medals in fourth. After a year of injury, she returned in 2016 to win the uneven bars silver at P&Gs, and she was subsequently named a U.S. Olympic alternate. Will she make the Montreal bars final? Check out our new video of her training at Worlds!
