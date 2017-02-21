Inside Gymnastics: Tell us about your experience at the 2016 Olympics!

Vanessa Ferrari: Rio was a very meaningful experience. I arrived after facing a tough preparation [worsened] by the problem in my left Achilles tendon. I’m happy because despite the tendon problem, I competed in the final and [came in fourth], one step away from the podium. [It was the second time I have placed] fourth in the Olympics.

Inside: How is your training going?

Vanessa: At the moment I am in the process of recovery from the [injury and] operation, suffered Sept. 22, 2016, in my left Achilles tendon. At the moment everything [is going] according to plan.

Inside: What are your plans and goals for 2017 and beyond?

Vanessa: For now I am dedicating [myself] to the recovery.

Inside: Are you looking at Montreal 2017 and Tokyo 2020 as possibilities?

Vanessa: [I’m] definitely not in the race [to] return at Montreal; I will not know exactly when I can reenter competition. I just know that if I could [return] my goal [would be] Tokyo 2020.

Inside: You are training any new skills or upgrades?

Vanessa: Because of rehabilitation I cannot do everything I want, but I will give my all, and I will try to study new items based on the new Code of Points.

Inside: Who are some of your favorite gymnasts?

Vanessa: I have no favorite gymnasts; I like to observe all generally.

Inside: Are you working on a new floor routine?

Vanessa: It is still early to [train a floor] exercise, [I must] first study the elements.

Inside: What is the main thing that drives you to continue to compete?

Vanessa: In my career I have collected all kinds of medals … but [I’m still] missing the Olympic medal. [As long as] I can go on, I will try to [get] it.

Inside: What are some of the lessons you’ve learned in this sport over the years?

Vanessa: I learned that to get great results, you must be willing to sacrifice everything and no matter whether you win a medal or not, it matters that you give the maximum based on your ability at that time. I also think that you have to earn everything with your own forces, because nobody gives you anything.

Inside: What was the best moment of your career?

Vanessa: The most beautiful moment I think [was my] world victory of Aarhus in 2006, even though I feel strongly about the medals in Antwerp in 2013 and Sofia in 2014, because [I was coming back] after so many injuries.

Inside: Is there anything else you want to add?

Vanessa: Yes! I embarked on a career as [a coach]. I want to pass all my experience to the younger [gymnasts] to help them on the way to Tokyo in 2020, and would like to get to the Olympics as an athlete and as a coach.