“This team is full of talent and full of heart.” Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap Is Ready For Her Best Season Ever

What was it about Utah from the beginning that really spoke to your heart and said, ‘this is where I want to be?’

I went on, I think, six visits when I was in eighth grade. I was young! I was only 13 years-old. I was pretty shy. Going on visits and trying to figure it out – people are like, ‘What do you want to major in? I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I’m just starting high school!’ I barely would talk, and I rarely talked to the girls. I just observed because I was, again, a really shy girl. When I got to Utah, I was talking to all of the girls. I was out on the floor sitting with them, and I felt very, very comfortable. I come from a club that produces a lot of college gymnasts, and they always told me there would be a feeling, and I was like, a feeling… ‘I’m supposed to pick where I’m going to go off of a feeling?!’ But when I got there, I knew. I felt at home.

I love the program. I love the facility. I felt so welcomed, and everyone was so kind that it just felt meant to be. It was a hard move because I was moving so far from family, but it just genuinely just felt like home right from the start.

Who were some of your teammates, especially that freshman year, who really helped guide you as you were taking those first steps in your NCAA journey?

Jaedyn (Rucker), she was only a sophomore when I came, but she has always been such a leader, and she stepped right in. She made a group chat with all the freshmen just because she didn’t want us to feel so isolated, when we couldn’t really merge with the team yet because of COVID. We had to stay in our distance at first, and she just immediately made us feel so welcome and that we were loved on the team. I’m so blessed that I got to have her not just four years, but five years of my career.

Same with Alexia (Burch) and the seniors that year, they just made me feel so loved. It’s really hard coming in and seeing a team of 16 ultra-talented girls – it’s intimidating. I’ve looked up to Utah my whole life, so I was fangirling. These girls are amazing. Alexia was really good at making you feel like you belong. And that’s all you need, especially as a freshman, is just feeling like this is where you belong.

In addition to all your gymnastics accolades, you’ve won leadership awards and are very active on campus. How important is it to you to have that balance between gymnastics, the classroom, being in the community, and just being a well-rounded person?

Carly, her big thing, especially last year, was gymnastics is what you do. It’s not who you are. She’s really emphasized, we’re so much more. We’re so much more of a person, and we get to bring out our personality in gymnastics, but that’s not who we are. Just having your head coach make that known just boosted my confidence to involve myself more in the community because I’ve always been one that loves to give, who loves to go and help.

I’ve always done that. My father, we did all these service trips growing up. I knew just because I’m away from home doesn’t mean I can’t [still do that]. And I love children. I started working at the hospital as a volunteer and being able to merge that with gymnastics and school it just gives you a good perspective of life.

It’s the first-world problems analogy that people use, but it just puts it in a perspective and makes you very grateful. It fills me with gratitude being able to go and give back. And, just even if I’m the smallest impact in someone else’s life, it gives you that boost of confidence, and it really just helps me differentiate myself as a gymnast in a person.

We’ve seen the sport grow exponentially in NCAA coverage and sold out arenas with record crowds the last four years especially, which has been wonderful. At Utah, you have been selling out that arena for so long. Talk about the tradition of being a Red Rock…

This year for our team retreat, we watched the Utah Gymnastics documentary, just talking about the legacy and how it was built. Most of us have never seen it. We know about the legacy. We’ve heard it, and we’ve got to even be a part of a very small piece of it. But just seeing, they used to train in this little itty-bitty gym that they’d have to set up themselves and take down themselves 50 years ago. Watching it slowly evolve, realizing the women that came before us is why we are here, why we have record attendance. They were marketing from such a small following and place – when marketing and gymnastics wasn’t really heard of. They started marketing, giving free tickets, inviting everyone to watch. Just hearing the story and seeing it, how it played out, and also now seeing how gymnastics is growing, it’s a really, really cool thing to see. Knowing that we are just a small piece of the Utah Gymnastics legacy is incredible and a dream come true.