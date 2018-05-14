Russian Championships

The Russian Championships – held in Penza, Russia, this year – always provide an invaluable look at Russia’s top athletes before the summer season kicks off. Angelina Melnikova – who impressed on the World Cup circuit this spring – captured the all-around crown in decisive fashion with a two-day total of 113.497.

After a shaky mount, Melnikova settled into a confident and elegant performance with this beam routine. Despite a low landing on her full-twisting double pike dismount, Melnikova proved that she is one to watch on this apparatus with her expressive style.

Uliana Perebinosova showcased a fabulous floor routine that included some incredible tumbling – check out that solid double layout mount!

Two-time Olympic Uneven Bars Champion Aliya Mustafina demonstrated once again that she is the Russian queen of bars:

And 2012 Olympic all-around silver medalist Viktoria Komova also performed beautifully on this event, with her signature clean execution and high releases:

If you want to see a super creative beam routine from a young Russian gymnast, check out the innovative composition in this performance from Varvara Zubova:

All-Japan

Another major competition last month was the All-Japan Championships – the first qualifying meet for Japan’s Worlds team selection. Kohei Uchimura finished third in the all-around after a fall on pommel horse on day one, while newcomer Kakeru Tanigawa won with a two-day total of 172.496. Here’s a clip of Kohei’s fabulous vault, which scored 14.400:

Tanigawa excelled on pommels with this outstanding routine, scoring a 14.700:

2017 World Floor Champion Mai Murakami won the women’s all-around title, with veteran Asuka Teramoto placing second. Murakami’s stellar floor routine scored 14.500, while her lovely double-twisting Yurchenko received a score of 14.800:

This beam routine was classic Teramoto, with flawless artistry and a stuck 2 ½-twisting dismount:

Pacific Rim

The Pacific Rim Championships in Medellin, Colombia, yielded some surprising results. First-year senior Grace McCallum of Twin City Twisters won the all-around gold ahead of defending World All-Around Champion Morgan Hurd, scoring a total of 54.850. One of the few U.S. gymnasts who competes two different vaults, McCallum’s highest score came on her tidy double-twisting Yurchenko:

Morgan Hurd had two unfortunate falls on balance beam, but she hit well on uneven bars with her clean pirouettes and easy swing:

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Bowers impressed on floor exercise, scoring 13.350 and winning the junior all-around gold. Check out our new interview with her!

In the men’s competition, Team USA took home the team gold, with veteran Sam Mikulak swinging this fantastic routine on pommels:

