Trailblazer! Take 10 With Vanessa Zamarripa

“Going Elite after winning the NCAA championships pushed me to my limits, motivating me to keep growing and I’ve loved every moment of it.” – Vanessa Zamarripa

By Chris Korotky and Christy Sandmaier

When we launched Inside Gymnastics magazine in 2002, our goal was to share a glimpse into the lives of some of the world’s most incredible athletes. And our focus was to go beyond the competition floor to show their impact on the outside world as well. In our two decades plus of covering the sport, we’ve been fortunate to showcase some incredibly talented and well-accomplished gymnasts. As much as accolades and resumes can be impressive, it’s really the true character and personalities that inspire us most.

One athlete in particular we were fortunate to cover in her competitive days and see shine on and off the competition floor is Vanessa Zamarripa. An athlete, artist and a trailblazer, three-time Level 10 National Champion Zamarripa went on to have an incredibly successful NCAA career at UCLA. There, she scored a whopping nine ‘Perfect 10s’ on vault and was part of that epic 2010 National Championship team that really delivered some breathtaking performances and thrillingly memorable moments. She also leapt into the Elite scene that same year and was one of the rare athletes in that timeframe that competed both NCAA and Elite.

Off the competition floor, she’s as genuine and engaging of a person that you’ll ever meet. We had the pleasure of working with her on a pilot that we were working on in Los Angeles (that we still hope to deliver to the gymnastics world one day!) and she was an absolute delight to work with and had that indescribable spark that assures you that she’s going to be successful no matter what project she tackles. After UCLA, she flourished in the Stunt scene in the movie and television world.

Ever creative, she’s also embarking on some new adventures and recently shared more with Inside Gymnastics magazine. As always, she’s a shining star!

Tell us what being inducted into the 2024 UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class means to you! What was your favorite part of the ceremony weekend?

Thank you! I still can’t believe it happened. The weekend was incredible, not just for the induction but also for reuniting with family, friends, coaches, and teammates. Being inducted reflects the hard work and dedication I put into my sport and time at UCLA. When I arrived, I wasn’t a perfect student or athlete. School and training were tough, and adjusting to life in Los Angeles was a challenge. But through hard work, open-mindedness, and learning from others, I grew both in athletics and life.

This induction isn’t just about my achievements — it’s a testament to the support from my coaches, teammates, and the UCLA community. Their influence shaped my performance.

Reconnecting with family, friends, former teammates, and coaches was a true highlight. The last time we were all together like that was back when I was competing on the team, and it reminded me of the importance of being present with those you love. Family is truly one of life’s greatest treasures.

The thought of my name being permanently etched on a wall is incredible, and I’m deeply grateful to everyone who influenced my journey, as well as the Hall of Fame Committee for this honor. I’m proud to join the Class of 2024 and be in the same company as UCLA greats like John Wooden and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.