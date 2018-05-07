Canada’s Historic Team Gold

The Canadian women’s team ended a 28-year-drought at Commonwealths, winning the team gold medal at this prestigious meet for the first time since 1990. The 2018 team was an all-star cast consisting of Ellie Black, Brittany Rogers, Isabela Onyshko, Shallon Olsen and Jade Chrobok. “I think our team did a really good job today; of picking each other up when we made mistakes, gaining those points back for the team, and coming out strong on vault,” Black said in a press release following the competition.

England’s 1-2 All-Around Finish

2016 Olympic high bar bronze medalist Nile Wilson and 2018 American Cup silver medalist James Hall enjoyed a remarkable competition in Gold Coast. The English teammates won the gold and silver medals in the Commonwealth all-around finals, scoring individual totals of 84.950 (Wilson) and 83.975 (Hall). “I smiled my way through that last high bar routine, did the best I could, and it’s an amazing feeling to be standing here with this gold medal,” Wilson told reporters afterward.

Video by BGtv British Gymnastics

Latalia Bevan’s Floor Routine

It was nothing short of breathtaking. Though her D-score was only 4.8, Latalia Bevan of Wales captured the silver medal on floor in apparatus finals, performing a masterpiece of artistry and innovation. Paying homage to her “Swan Lake” music with fouetté turns and a balletic presence, Bevan’s floor routine is destined to become a classic.

Another Accolade for Brittany Rogers

Canada’s Brittany Rogers has become a legend in the sport. A two-time Olympian, having competed in both London 2012 and Rio 2016, Rogers also had a successful NCAA career at the University of Georgia. Currently contemplating whether or not she’ll try for Tokyo, Rogers continues to maintain a high level of excellence on the elite stage, and her team gold and uneven bars silver medals in Gold Coast cemented her status as one of the best Canadian gymnasts of all time.

Rhys McClenaghan Wins Pommels Gold

In a historic moment for his nation, Rhys McClenaghan won the gold medal on pommel horse over Great Britain’s Max Whitlock – the 2016 Olympic pommels champion. Though the two athletes actually tied for the top spot with scores of 15.100, the gold was awarded to McClenaghan due to his higher E-score. McClenaghan’s gold marked the first-ever gymnastics victory for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games. Congrats!